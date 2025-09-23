Carolina Kitchen Confidential: Plantation Cafe & Deli

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

As the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) continues releasing its latest restaurant inspection findings, this outlet is pressing forward with the second segment of Carolina Kitchen Confidential – a series dedicated to exposing what diners don’t always see behind the kitchen doors of Palmetto State eateries.

The first installment of our series featured Charleston Sports Pub, a restaurant located in West Ashley that received a “C” rating after more than ten regulations were considered “out of compliance” in several different categories, according to the agency’s inspection report.

This go-round, Plantation Cafe & Deli – celebrated as “Hilton Head Island’s oldest and best southern style breakfast and lunch restaurant” was also slapped with a “C” rating earlier this month after inspectors cited a dozen violations.

According to the SCDA’s Retail Food Establishment Inspection Report (.pdf), inspectors cited the deli for contamination and exposure risks – noting the absence of a cleanup policy for vomit or fecal incidents and improper handwashing.

“Observed food employee change tasks from going outside to entering the kitchen and don gloves to prepare food without a hand wash,” the report noted. “Prompting from inspector did not not result in proper handwashing.”

The report further stated that open buckets of pickles and pooled eggs were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler, and a lidded container of pooled eggs was stored under dripping condenser lines in a food storage area.

Inspectors reported finding fruits and vegetables with “white, fuzzy organic growth,” cracked eggs stored with intact ones and containers of food in the walk-in cooler coated with heavy debris and organic buildup.

The report also listed notes for food separation and protection failures – citing uncovered items left exposed to splash in the walk-in cooler and salad prep unit, and thawing smoked salmon stacked directly on top of other food containers.

Additionally, inspectors reported a slicer on the counter coated with dried meat residue and food crumbs – along with a can opener and the interior of an ice machine showing a buildup of “black organic matter.” Inspectors also flagged the deli after observing a “heavy accumulation of organic matter, dust and grime on food storage shelves and floors, sides and tops of food equipment.”

The report further alleged the deli’s date-marking policy fell short with pancake mix, crab cake mix, cut lettuce, and pooled eggs lacking required labels – as well as expired chicken salad and potato salad found on site – earning the deli a substandard grade for its routine inspection.

SCDA inspectors will be back to perform another inspection within ten days – giving Plantation Cafe & Deli a short window to scrub its kitchen back into compliance and clear the site of expired food.

Plantation Cafe & Deli is just the second installment of Carolina Kitchen Confidential, so count on FITSNews to keep pulling inspection reports on the dirt, grime and nastiness lurking within Palmetto State kitchens.

Also stayed tuned for an update in the event this business is able to remedy the issues identified in this inspection.

UPDATE |

An updated report (.pdf) has returned Plantation Deli’s “A” rating…

THE REPORT…

