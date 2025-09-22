South Carolina’s ‘Business Community’ Is Consolidating Its Advocacy Organizations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

After getting beaten like rented mules during this year’s legislation session by South Carolina’s über-liberal trial lawyer lobby, two pillars of the Palmetto State’s so-called “business community” are reportedly joining forces.

The S.C. Chamber of Commerce and the S.C. Manufacturers’ Alliance will combine to form a single entity, multiple sources familiar with the impending merger have confirmed to FITSNews. According to our sources, SCMA chief executive officer Sara Hazzard will lead this newly consolidated entity – which is expected to continue advocating on behalf of corporate welfare for multi-national conglomerates with a presence in the Palmetto State.

Will the new entity also advance woke propaganda? Because aside from crony capitalism, that’s been the chamber’s modus operandi in recent years…

In fairness, the chamber has sought to tack back to the center of the Palmetto political spectrum after veering sharply to the left under former presidents Bob Morgan and Ted Pitts. Unfortunately, the group’s influence had eroded so considerably that when it came time to fight a pitched battle this year against the state’s powerful trail lawyer lobby on the issue of lawsuit reform – a chamber-led “coalition” got smoked.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Trial lawyers outspent, out-flanked and out-worked the “business community” – although scrutiny of their efforts is ramping up in the aftermath of their decisive victory.

Sources familiar with the upcoming consolidation say notifications to member corporations will be provided within the coming weeks. It’s not immediately clear what the new organization will be christened, nor is it clear which leaders will assume what key staffing positions under Hazzard.

Also unclear? The composition of the new entity’s board…

Those responsible for the new entity face a daunting landscape. On the ideological left, they are facing an existential threat from an empowered trial lawyer lobby. On the right, frustrated conservatives are turning toward groups like the Mom and Pop Alliance of SC which oppose crony capitalism – and stand for the sole proprietorships, limited liability partnerships and small corporations who are responsible for job creation in the Palmetto State.

As this merger moves forward, count on FITSNews to keep close tabs on this new organization, the positions it takes and the manner in which it advocates…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

