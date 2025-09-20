SLED Charges State Trooper, Wife With Child Neglect

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged Joshua Emanuel Lamar Latimer, 30, and Destiny Shay Dionne, 24, of Wahalla, S.C. with two counts each of unlawful conduct toward a child. The arrests were made on Friday, September 19, 2025, following an investigation requested by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

According to SLED, both Latimer and Dionne were booked into the Oconee County detention center. Their cases will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. tenth circuit solicitor Micah Black.

Officials confirmed Oconee County emergency services were dispatched to a residence on Forest Acres Circle near Walhalla at approximately 6:20 a.m. EDT for a report of a cardiac arrest patient. A short time later, the Oconee County coroner’s office was called to the scene. Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances that led to their response – or the identity of the patient.

Latimer is employed as a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) trooper assigned to Troop 3 – which covers Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg counties. According to a wedding website, Latimer and Dionne were married on May 11, 2024.

Unlawful conduct toward a child is defined under South Carolina law (§63-5-70) as behavior where a parent, guardian, or responsible adult places a child at unreasonable risk of harm, or willfully fails to provide adequate care. It is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison per count.

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying the warrants for their arrest, both Latimer and Dionne were charged in connection with their alleged conduct toward two minor children – a four-year-old male and a two-year-old male.

No other details were provided in the affidavits, although it’s worth noting the SLED special victims’ unit (SVU) agent who attested to the veracity of the allegations – Brianna D. Ham of Anderson, S.C. – is one of the agency’s child fatality investigators.

This statute under which Latimer and Dionne have been charged is intentionally broad, allowing prosecutors to pursue cases ranging from extreme neglect to situations where a caregiver knowingly allows a child to be exposed to dangerous conditions.

Latimer and Dionne remain in custody at the Oconee County detention center. As with anyone accused of committing any crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

