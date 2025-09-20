Chuck Wright Saga, RJ May Trial, Busted Judge, Elections Scandal – Week In Review 9/20/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Over the past decade-and-a-half, fourteen South Carolina sheriffs have faced criminal charges – i.e. more than thirty percent of all independently elected sheriffs in the state.

The latest and greatest of those falls from grace? The spectacular implosion of former Spartanburg County sheriff Chuck Wright. This week, our lead investigative reporter Andy Fancher dove deep into the backstory behind Wright’s calamitous collapse – detailing the origins of the criminal investigations befalling him, the bizarre addictions he battled (including one to the popular Candy Crush Saga game) and the alleged corruption yet to be unearthed.

In our next segment, research director Jenn Wood and I dove into the latest developments in the saga of former South Carolina state representative Robert John “RJ” May III – who is representing himself in federal court as he stares down ten counts of distributing child sex abuse material (CSAM). May filed several hand-written motions this week – and prosecutors submitted one of their own – in an effort to define the scope of his upcoming trial, currently scheduled for next month in Columbia, S.C.

May is also asking for a change of venue, arguing the deluge of publicity following his arrest has deprived him of the right to a fair trial in the Palmetto State.

In yet another high-profile CSAM investigation, FITSNews exclusively reported this week on the arrest of Charleston County magistrate James B. “Skip” Gosnell – who has since been charged with possessing similarly heinous and graphic files. Dylan Nolan and I discussed Gosnell’s case as well as the latest shocking developments at the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) – which fired its executive director this week shortly before we reported on him being the subject of a second S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation.

