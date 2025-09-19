Sources: Colleton County Loses Out On ‘Life-Changing’ Economic Development Deal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Colleton County, South Carolina has reportedly lost out on a massive economic development deal involving an Arkansas-based steel company, sources close to the state’s commerce department have confirmed to FITSNews.

According to these sources, Hybar Steel – based in Osceola, Arkansas – has ruled out Colleton County as a location for a $720 million manufacturing facility that would have brought up to 130 jobs to the region.

“It would have changed the lives of the residents of Colleton County,” a source familiar with the situation told us.

Hybar was reportedly looking at sites in Colleton County and Orangeburg County as possible locations for the facility, which would have manufactured “the lowest—cost, most environmentally sustainable, tomorrow—friendly rebar.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Our economic development sources have not explicitly stated whether Orangeburg has been officially ruled out, however a sources familiar with the negotiations stated “it was always between Colleton and (Hybar) just building a second plant in Arkansas.”

“That was always the fallback,” the source stated.

Hybar opened a 600,000-square foot reinforcing bar mill in Osceola three-and-a-half months ago, a facility which created 200 new jobs in northeast Arkansas.

Calls to Hybar Steel were not immediately returned…

Dubbed “Project Fanatic,” Colleton County would have reportedly provided land and property tax incentives to the company as part of the agreement – while the state would have chipped in a host of other inducements.

Economic development sources pinned the blame for the company’s reported decision on tariffs imposed by U.S. president Donald Trump – which were the subject of furious negotiation ahead of Trump’s trip to Great Britain this month.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to investigate the apparent demise of the project…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

