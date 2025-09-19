Pressure Mounts On Gamecocks Ahead Of Mizzou Matchup

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

Reeling from their free fall out of the Associated Press Top 25, South Carolina heads to Columbia, Missouri this Saturday (September 20, 2025) for an SEC showdown with the No. 23 Mizzou Tigers.

The Gamecocks – ranked as high as No. 10 nationally this year – fell completely out of the AP poll after getting blown out at home by unranked Vanderbilt last weekend. Somehow, South Carolina managed to stay ranked in the coaches’ poll – falling from No. 10 to No. 24 in that survey.

South Carolina’s 31-7 humiliation at home against the Commodores did more than just deflate the energy surrounding head coach Shane Beamer’s program – and expose key weaknesses on both sides of the ball – it snapped a streak of 16 straight wins over the Commodores dating back to 2008.

That was the longest conference winning streak by one opponent over another… ever.

Adding injury to insult, Beamer’s Gamecocks ( 2-1, 0-1 SEC ) also lost starting quarterback – and 2025 Heisman Trophy contender – LaNorris Sellers early in the game after Commodores’ linebacker Langston Patterson hit him high on a blitz. Sellers appeared to sustain a concussion and did not return to the game, with veteran utility offensive player Luke Doty – a sixth-year senior who has played quarterback, wide receiver and tight end – filling in for him the rest of the way.

***

***

Doty completed 18 of 27 passes ( 66.6% ) for 148 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in relief of Sellers. He also had a costly fumble late in the game which led to a Vanderbilt touchdown – one of three fumbles (and five total turnovers) by the Gamecocks.

South Carolina’s original injury report for Sellers’ status against Mizzou listed him as questionable, but an updated report released late Thursday (September 18, 2025) upgraded his status to “probable.” Beamer said he’s optimistic the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Florence native will play against the Tigers – noting Sellers has been taking part in practice this week.

With or without Sellers, the Gamecocks’ offense hasn’t clicked all season – currently ranking No. 116 out of 134 FBS programs in total offense – averaging just 303 yards per game (including an anemic 110 yards per game rushing). The team’s scoring offense is faring slightly better, currently ranked No. 92 nationally – although a huge chuck of its point total has come from special teams star Vicari Swain’s electrifying punt returns.

While South Carolina is struggling to get in gear under first-year coordinator Mike Shula and embattled ground game coordinator Shawn Elliott, Mizzou is humming. Graduate quarterback Beau Pribula has the Tigers off to a scorching 3-0 start to the season – completing 68 of 89 passes ( 76.4% ) for 791 yards and seven touchdowns – with starting tailback Ahmad Hardy has supplemented Mizzou’s devastating aerial attack with a punishing ground game.

***

Hardy – the sophomore transfer from Louisiana Monroe – leads the team with 462 rushing yards and five touchdowns at running back, while wideout Kevin Coleman Jr. leads the team with 258 receiving yards.

Missouri currently ranks No. 4 nationally with 587 yards of offense per game and No. 8 nationally in scoring with 51.7 points per game.

To contain Mizzou’s high-powered attack, South Carolina will lean on preseason All-American edge rusher Dylan Stewart and defensive back DQ Smith – who has tallied 13 solo stops and 18 total tackles this season. Linebacker Fred “JayR” Johnson adds another key piece, bringing 10 solo tackles – 15 total – and an interception to the mix.

As for Mizzou’s defense, it is anchored by linebacker Josiah Trotter – who has nine solo tackles and 15 total so far this season – along with safety Jalen Catalon, who has logged three solo and ten total stops this season.

Saturday’s SEC battle will be at 62,621 -seat Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN with Dave Pasch handling the play-by-play, Dusty Dvoracek providing the color commentary and Taylor McGregor working the sidelines.

Oddsmakers have Missouri pegged as a consensus 10 -point favorite, with ESPN’s matchup predictor giving the Tigers a 80.3% chance of victory over the Gamecocks. Missouri enjoys an 8-6 lead in the all-time series – and won five straight over the Gamecocks from 2019-2023.

This weekend’s game means a little something extra for Gamecock fans after the school’s all-time winningest quarterback, Connor Shaw, collapsed in the Palmetto Upstate earlier this week while coaching his son’s youth football team. In addition to his stellar career numbers at South Carolina, Shaw led the Gamecocks to a stunning double overtime victory over then No. 5 Missouri at Faurot Field in 2013. Coming off the bench in the second half, the hobbled starter – who injured his knee the previous week against Tennessee – rallied the Gamecocks from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter to a 27-24 victory.

Shaw is reportedly responsive and in stable condition as doctors continue to assess him at a Greenville, S.C. hospital in the aftermath his collapse.

***

Erin Parrott

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

