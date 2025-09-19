Pee Dee Man Hit With Animal Cruelty Charges

Four dogs found with no water or access to shelter…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced this week that a Florence County man had been charged on multiple counts of ill treatment of animals, animal fighting or baiting and criminal conspiracy following an investigation requested by the Lake City Police Department (LCPD).

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying warrants for his arrest, 41-year-old Douglas McFadden Jr. “knowingly committed” the offense of ill treatment of animals and torture at a property located in Lake City, South Carolina.

On September 11, 2025, SLED agents served a search warrant at McFadden’s property, where investigators found four pit bull-type dogs – two males and two females – allegedly subjected to “unnecessary pain and suffering” with no access to water under his care.

During the search, agents found a black male dog chained by a heavy logging chain in an open outdoor area – and a tan male dog tethered without proper shelter and forced to use a large bush for cover – leaving both animals exposed to the elements, per the affidavits.

***

RELATED | SLED BREAKS UP RURAL DOGFIGHTING RING

***

The affidavits further noted that the black dog showed untreated medical issues and hair loss – while the tan dog’s neck was visibly compressed by an oversized collar.

Investigators also discovered a tan female dog chained to a short tether with only a black barrel “house” for shelter – set directly on the ground and offering no real protection from the weather, according to a release from the statewide agency.

Additionally, agents found a brown female dog chained by a heavy logging chain tangled in a water hose, leaving her unable to move. Trapped in what they described as “inadequate” housing, she had no access to shelter and was covered in ants she couldn’t escape.

While the investigation determined McFadden owned all four dogs for fighting or baiting, a separate probe in May alleged he engaged in criminal conspiracy and animal fighting after he and at least one accomplice bred two pit bull-type dogs – both suffering injuries consistent with dog fighting.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

McFadden was booked into the Florence County detention center. His case will be prosecuted by the S.C. twelfth circuit solicitor’s office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, McFadden considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Regular readers know this outlet has consistently condemned the inhumane treatment of animals, so count on FITSNews for updates on this case – and anyone with information about suspected dog fighting in South Carolina is urged to contact SLED’s Dogfighting Unit via email (tips@sled.sc.gov).

***

THE WARRANTS…

(SLED)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

