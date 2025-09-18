Wiretapping Investigation Launched Into Fired S.C. Elections Director

Howie Knapp facing a fresh criminal inquiry one day after his abrupt termination as the Palmetto State’s election czar…

by WILL FOLKS

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have opened a new line of criminal inquiry into fired S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) executive director Howie Knapp.

Sources familiar with the status of the inquiry confirmed Knapp – who was ousted from his job yesterday afternoon (September 17, 2025) amid an internal probe – is reportedly being investigated in connection with at least one alleged wiretapping incident.

SLED has not confirmed the substance of its latest line of inquiry involving Knapp, although multiple sources familiar with the status of the investigation confirmed it was separate from the original probe of “allegations of misconduct” (.pdf) involving Knapp.

That investigation was exclusively reported by FITSNews back in January.

The new investigation was reportedly requested today (September 18, 2025).

News of SLED’s presence at the agency this week was first reported by John Monk of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper. Monk quoted SLED chief Mark Keel as confirming his agents were “conducting an investigation” at the agency’s headquarters in downtown Columbia, S.C.

None of our sources had any additional information as to what may have prompted the wiretapping allegation – although SCVotes commissioners ousted Knapp yesterday following a lengthy executive session held behind closed doors in the agency’s conference room.

SCVotes commission chairman Dennis Shedd said the board’s decision to fire Knapp was “unrelated to the conduct of any election in South Carolina.”

Appointed in January 2022 and confirmed by the S.C. Senate a little over a year later, Knapp was the Palmetto State’s chief election officer prior to his termination.

In addition to SLED’s twin inquiries, Shedd – a former U.S. district court judge – asked the agency’s interim executive director, Jenny Wooten, to conduct an internal investigation into potential misconduct involving “managerial” staffers at the agency.

Of interest? Wooten was tapped as SCVotes’ interim director over Knapp’s hand-picked deputy executive director, Paige Salonich, who was listed as the agency’s second-in-command.

