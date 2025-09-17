South Carolina’s Top Election Official Ousted

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The executive director of South Carolina’s State Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) was fired from his position by a vote of the agency’s governing commissioners on Wednesday (September 17, 2025).

Howard “Howie” Knapp, who had led SCVotes since January of 2022, was reportedly “fired for cause,” however there is no immediate indication as to what prompted his abrupt termination.

Knapp’s firing comes less than a week after the S.C. supreme court ruled his agency must hand over its voter registration database to Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) in compliance with an executive order issued by Trump in March aiming to enhance electoral integrity.

It also comes nine months after FITSNews exclusively reported the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was investigating “allegations of misconduct” (.pdf) involving Knapp.

***

According to a statement from commission chairman Dennis Shedd, a former U.S. district court judge, the decision to fire Knapp “was unrelated to the conduct of any election in South Carolina.”

SCVotes’ chief of staff, Jenny Wooten, was appointed interim executive director effective immediately, per Shedd.

S.C. governor Henry McMaster appoints the five election commissioners, including one who is a member of the “largest minority political party” represented in the S.C. General Assembly, to four-year terms. Those commissioners, in turn, choose an executive director with the “advice and consent” of the S.C. Senate who serves at their pleasure.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

