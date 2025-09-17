‘She Leads’ Movement Showcases S.C. State House Contender

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Fort Mill pastor and conservative activist Dr. Elizabeth Enns came within 400 votes of defeating trial lawyer David Martin during last spring’s Republican primary for South Carolina House District 26 (.pdf) in York County.

Had she prevailed, the taxpayers of the Palmetto State would have had a bold new champion for their bottom line under the S.C. State House dome.

Unfortunately, Martin’s narrow victory meant another loyal foot soldier was enlisted in support of fiscally liberal S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith and his left-of-center agenda. In fact, Martin – who voted reflexively with Smith this year – was one of the primary sponsors of the speaker’s disastrous tax hike bill, which “Republican” leadership later scrapped in exchange for a modest tax cut (for some).

The new bill Martin voted for (twice, as a matter of fact) wasn’t much better, though.

Approximately 42.3% of South Carolina taxpayers would see a “lower liability” under the amended legislation, per a report from the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs (SCRFA) office. Meanwhile, 33.2% would see no change and 24.4% would pay more in taxes. The envisioned relief, meanwhile, totaled a meager $400 million – less than one percent ( 0.97% , to be precise) of the current state budget.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

By contrast, Enns – a staunch fiscal and social conservative – campaigned on aggressive tax relief and significant spending cuts, arguing it was time for South Carolina to “shrink government and cut taxes.” Had she been elected, supporters of freedom and free markets in the Palmetto State would have an another vote in support of their interests in the ostensibly “GOP supermajority” chamber.

“Somehow we’re still paying the highest taxes in the southeast,” Enns said during her most recent campaign. “We pay taxes on our income, we pay taxes on what we purchase and we pay taxes on what we already own.”

While Enns mulls another bid for the State House in 2026, she’s also been working incredibly hard for a group that aspires to lift up “inspirational women who are making a difference in society.”

Enns is a co-founder of She Leads Carolinas – a bi-state 501(c)3 launched in 2023 under the auspices of She Leads America, a group founded in Michigan in 2019 by religious leader Liz Doyle. The stated goal of the group is urging Christian women to “rise up and take a stand for Biblical principles.”

“I met the founder of She Leads America, Liz Doyle, in 2020 when I was on a bus tour going from state to state doing rallies, encouraging women to vote,” Enns told FITSNews. “We had an instant connection because of who we are as women of faith. Over the next couple of years we stayed in contact and after the 2022 primaries, she invited me to Washington D.C. to be part of the She Leads America Christian women of distinction award ceremony and events.”

***

Dr. Elizabeth Enns and Wendy Hawley (She Leads)

According to Enns, she was “voluntold” to head up She Leads South Carolina – an appointment that came around the same time her friend, Wendy Hawley of Charlotte, N.C., was asked to head up She Leads North Carolina. The two women decided to pool their “resources and spheres of influence” – creating a single organization devoted to “connecting, equipping and recognizing women of distinction.”

“I believe strongly that what you encourage you get more of so, the more that we honor and encourage Christian women of distinction the more we will see young ladies rising up in the right spirit to lead with integrity and excellence, according to their convictions,” Enns said. “This is in no way to negate the importance of encouraging amazing men as well, but our focus just happens to be Christian Women.”

‘She Leads’ isn’t the only group Enns has founded. She also launched the group Patriotic Students of America in 2021 with the goal of helping “the next generation love their country and understand the Constitution in the spirit in which it was written.”

Originally from Niagara Falls, Enns and her husband – Jesse Enns – moved to South Carolina in 2005. They co-founded – and are currently both senior pastors – at Antioch International Church in Fort Mill.

“Both are amazing teachers of God’s word, and have a great love for people,” the church’s website noted.

Enns has not indicated yet whether she intends to stand for election in 2026, although sources familiar with her thinking have indicated she plans on announcing a decision within the coming months.

In the meantime, this year’s ‘She Leads Carolinas’ banquet is being held this Thursday evening (September 18, 2025) at 6:00 p.m. EDT at The River Place (453 Glynwood Forest Drive) in Fort Mill. Those looking to support the mission of the group can contribute to the cause by clicking here.

Count on FITSNews to keep tabs on Enns’ future plans related to the upcoming election cycle as part of our ongoing Crossroads 2026 coverage…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

