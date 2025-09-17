Letters: South Carolina Voters Deserve Another Choice

“Our two major parties have been seized by extremes within their ranks, and we must do better…”

Dear Editor,

Many of us in South Carolina and in the nation feel unrepresented and disconnected by the current two-party system, and it is no wonder. Both parties often seem more interested in fighting each other than in serving the public good. We need real progress, not more politics.

I saw this firsthand in 1996 when I was the Democratic Party nominee for the U.S. Senate from South Carolina. I wanted to run as an independent back then, but I was advised that it was a wasted effort without a major party’s support. So, I ran as a moderate Democrat in this deeply Republican state. I came closer than many expected, almost defeating the longest-serving Senator in American history, Strom Thurmond, losing by only single digits — 53% to 44% .

No South Carolina Democrat has come closer in any statewide federal race since. I cannot help but wonder what might have happened if I had run as a third-party/independent candidate. I could have finally given political voice to those of us in the middle.

Today, the need for a strong third party is more pressing than ever. Both the Democrats and Republicans engage in detrimental undemocratic practices like gerrymandering, as we are currently seeing in Texas, California, and Missouri. A viable third party could introduce new perspectives, reduce the intense partisanship that plagues our politics, and give independent and moderate voters a real choice. Our two major parties have been seized by extremes within their ranks, and we must do better.

History has shown that third parties can make a significant impact. The Progressive Party, for example, championed key reforms like women’s suffrage and labor rights. More recently, groups like the Forward Party, No Labels, and Unite America are working to reform our system through initiatives like ranked-choice voting and open primaries.

Supporting these efforts is not about politics; it is about building a stronger, fairer democracy that truly represents everyone. It is time for South Carolina voters to have more than two options on the ballot. We need an independent candidate for United States Senate in 2026.

Sincerely,

Elliott S. Close

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Ell Close is a lifelong South Carolinian who has been involved in dozens of nonprofit initiatives over the years. He previously worked in his family’s businesses including Springs Industries and The Springs Companies. Today, he owns successful restaurants in the Greater Rock Hill area and enjoys time with his adult children and grandchildren.

