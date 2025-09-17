Former Gamecock Football Great Hospitalized

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

One of South Carolina‘s most celebrated football players was hospitalized in the Palmetto Upstate after he reportedly collapsed while coaching his 9-year-old son’s youth team.

Connor Shaw, the winningest quarterback in Gamecock history, was reportedly transported by ambulance to Prisma Health Memorial in Greenville, S.C. following the incident. There is no official word regarding Shaw’s condition as of this writing.

“Pray for Conner Shaw, he is on the field and they have been trying to revive him,” Jason Adams of Greenville, S.C. posted to X. “Not looking good.”

Adams subsequently noted that first responders “got him back.” Another witness posted to social media that Shaw was “responsive when they got him into the ambulance.” Another indicated the former Gamecock great had been “revived” following his collapse.

“I was there, super impressed by many volunteers who stepped in and helped him as they waited on firefighters to get there,” Upstate resident Chad Smith wrote on Facebook. “It was a scary sight for sure.”

News of Shaw’s hospitalization was first reported by Jackson Castellano of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper.

Shaw, 33, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, played four seasons at South Carolina from 2010-2013 under former head coach Steve Spurrier – taking over the starting job from another Gamecock legend, Stephen Garcia, midway through the 2011 season. In his two-and-a-half years as a starter, Shaw posted a 27-5 record – including a perfect 17-0 record at Williams-Brice Stadium, a perfect 3-0 record against arch-rival Clemson and an unblemished 3-0 mark in bowl games.

Shaw threw for 6,074 yards and 56 touchdowns during his three years as the Gamecocks’ starter – and ran for another 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns – leading the team to three consecutive top ten finishes.

He closed out his remarkable collegiate career with a monster game in the Capital One Bowl against Wisconsin – throwing three touchdowns, rushing for another score and catching a touchdown pass while accounting for 368 total yards of offense in the Gamecocks’ decisive victory over the Badgers.

Connor Shaw rushes for yardage against Tennessee on October 27, 2024. (File)

While Shaw was not drafted, he signed with the Cleveland Browns and made one start for them in December of 2014 – completing 14 of 28 passes for 177 yards and an interception against the Baltimore Ravens, one of the league’s toughest defenses. Following a season-ending thumb injury during the 2015 preseason, Shaw was released by the Browns and claimed on waivers by the Chicago Bears in 2016. Another preseason injury in 2016 cost Shaw his shot with his new team – and he was eventually released by Chicago in 2017 without having appeared in a single regular season game.

Shaw was elected to the Gamecock Hall of Fame in 2021 and spent two years in administrative roles with the program from 2020-2021.

Social media was flooded with prayers and well wishes for Shaw and his family following the initial reports of his collapse.

“Prayers up for Connor Shaw,” his former teammate Mike Davis wrote on X.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

