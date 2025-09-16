Sources: Charleston County Magistrate Arrested By Federal Authorities

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

Charleston County magistrate judge James B. Gosnell was reportedly arrested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents at his residence in the West Ashley area of Charleston, S.C. early Tuesday morning (September 16, 2025).

“HSI conducted a federal search warrant this morning in Charleston,” HSI spokesman Lindsay Williams confirmed to FITSNews.

Williams indicated he was not authorized to provide any further information at this time, while the office of U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling – which would be responsible for prosecuting any case made against the judge – was not immediately available to comment.

While Williams declined to provide further detail, several Lowcountry legal sources approached this news outlet to confirm Gosnell had been taken into custody by federal authorities prior to 6:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Gosnell has made headlines on multiple occasions in the past, having been disciplined by the state Office of Disciplinary Council (ODC) for using the N-word during a bond reduction hearing in 2003 – an incident which sparked national media coverage after he presided over racially-motivated mass murderer Dylann Roof‘s first court appearance following the 2015 Holy City massacre.

Gosnell was also formally reprimanded in 2005 for giving special treatment to Charleston County municipal court judge Joseph S. Mendelsohn following Mendelsohn’s arrest on a driving under the influence charge.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

