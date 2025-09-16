Guest Column: Republicans Can’t Selectively Condemn Violence

Jalen Elrod: “There’s rarely, if ever, any grace or empathy from the MAGA movement or conservatives when people they disagree with are met with political violence.”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JALEN ELROD

***

There’s a perilous divide in our nation today. A divide that I believe, if left unchecked, threatens the Union in a way that hasn’t been seen in our lifetimes.

I’ve found myself in deep contemplation over the last few days regarding the killing of Charlie Kirk.

I’ve seen people on both sides post about the murder of Kirk who I never saw post about him before. Ever.

I’ve followed Kirk for years now as I do many conservative commentators or, more generally, people who don’t think like me. I have to. I’m a Black Millennial Democrat in ruby red South Carolina. I can’t afford to exist in a political or intellectual echo chamber.

Over the last few days, I realize a few things can be concurrently true:

Charlie Kirk didn’t deserve to be shot and killed. Gun violence in this nation is pervasive.

Charlie Kirk was an unabashed racist who was frequently callous about other victims of violence.

Over the last several days, I’ve seen few posts from people I follow on social media and, on the news, nonchalant or callous about what happened to Kirk in Utah. But overwhelmingly, I’ve seen Democratic politicians from Barack Obama to Bill Clinton to virtually every Democratic member of Congress, to party leadership both nationally and in South Carolina, to strategists and activists condemning the shooting of Charlie Kirk forcefully and unequivocally.

***

***

They are rightly condemning the murder of Kirk despite him saying “Joe Biden should be given the death penalty for his crimes” and that black women “don’t have the brain power to be taken seriously so they have to steal a white person’s slot.”

Those Democrats I follow condemned the murder of this man because, despite his views, he didn’t deserve to fall victim to gun violence. He didn’t deserve to be shot. He didn’t deserve to die.

Yet I can’t help but wonder why, when Democratic Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were assassinated and Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were shot in their home earlier this summer by Vance Boelter – a supporter of Donald Trump – there was virtual silence from MAGA supporters and Republicans who have been so vocal in their condemnation of what happened to Charlie Kirk?

Why did the President not condemn those assassinations in the Oval Office? Why did he not order U.S. flags to half-mast to honor them?

Why is there such outrage from conservatives about the shooting of Charlie Kirk but those same conservatives turn a blind eye and a deaf ear when Trump calls acknowledging the assassination of a Democratic elected official “a waste of time” just days after it occurred?

Why no cries of outrage when both Trump and Kirk made fun of the attempted murder of Nancy Pelosi’s husband, an 82-year-old man, back in October 2022? Where are the same outrage when the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence was set ablaze by Cody Balmer in an attempted assassination of Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro?

It’s relevant in the days to come for a nation that could be hopelessly divided.

***

RELATED | THE UGLY HISTORY OF CELEBRATING DEATH

***

There’s rarely, if ever, any grace or empathy from the MAGA movement or conservatives when people they disagree with are met with political violence. That’s been made especially apparent this year.

If anything, all I have seen conservatives do in the aftermath of Kirk’s murder is use it as a pretext to launch a brazen assault on free speech.

I’ve seen this violence used to attack teachers and staff at schools and universities (who did little beyond post Kirk’s words verbatim) in a way that can only be described as blatant disdain for the First Amendment.

I’ve seen this murder and the actions of an individual shooter as a means to generalize “transgenders” or “the left” in a way they never seem to generalize white men who are, statistically, the most likely culprits of mass shootings in America. Especially when the facts are continuously changing and have changed since the shooting in Utah.

I never thought I’d see conservatives become champions of cancel culture but here we are.

It’s politicalization of violence by another means and it’s wrong.

I hope Democrats continue to uphold the standard that violence in our politics is repugnant and that gun violence in America is a scourge that must end.

***

***

But Republicans, especially President Trump, must match that condemnation in ways they have not. Because condemnation of violence cannot be a partisan effort.

When President Trump says on Fox & Friends this last weekend when asked how radicalism on the right is fixed, he replies “I’ll tell you something that’s gonna get me in trouble but I couldn’t care less…radicals on the right are often times are radical because they don’t want to see crime…radicals on the left are the problem,” that’s a major problem.

Moral outrage cannot be founded in hypocrisy and denial of truth.

If there is to be a return to normalcy, if that’s even possible, it must start with that.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said last week that more Americans need to “get off social media and touch grass.”

Maybe he’s right. Because America’s political divide is taking us down a perilous course.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Jalen Elrod is a Greenville-based political strategist, having done over forty political campaigns and voter registration initiatives across the country. He is the former 3rd Vice Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, former 1st Vice Chair of the Greenville County Democratic Party, and President of the Young Democrats of Greenville County. He is a graduate of Leadership Greenville Class 47.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

