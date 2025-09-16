Charleston County Judge Charged With Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

Charleston County magistrate judge James B. “Skip” Gosnell has been federally charged with possessing child pornography, now officially referred to as Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), following the execution of an early morning search warrant at his Charleston, S.C. residence by federal Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents.

Unsealed charging documents (.pdf) allege that federal authorities received a tip from a payment processor through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline identifying approximately fifty suspicious transactions with an account based in the United Kingdom.

According to a probable cause statement, more than one hundred users were suspected to have purchased child pornography from the vendor, whom authorities allege was tied to previous instances of producing “indecent material… (of) children on the internet using various social media and storage platforms.”

The vendor allegedly “received thousands of pounds,” from the illicit venture.

While investigating the CyberTip, investigators reported discovering an account tied to Gosnell’s street and email addresses.

“The suspected CSAM purchaser account was identified as James Gosnell, a Charleston County Magistrate,” the complaint alleged.

Gosnell is alleged to have had documented transactions with the vendor, spending approximately $100 in two transactions with the memo note “vid.”

“On September 8, 2025, in District of South Carolina… a search warrant was obtained for information, including but not limited to, the content of messages and/or transaction comments of the suspected CSAM vendor accounts,” the complaint noted.

According to federal prosecutors, the messages retrieved “supported the belief that transactions to the suspected CSAM vendor accounts related to the purchase of CSAM.” Gosnell is also alleged to have have been discovered transacting with a separate CSAM vendor on multiple occasions.

Federal agents reported having covertly surveilled Gosnell at his residence on August 7, 2025 in order to positively identify him.

On Tuesday morning (September 16, 2025), Gosnell’s home was searched during the service of a federal search warrant. Investigators report Gosnell immediately confessed to possessing the graphic sexual images.

“After advising GOSNELL of his Miranda rights in writing and verbally, GOSNELL advised that CSAM could be found on a thumb drive connected to a laptop in his front bedroom,” the federal report continued. “GOSNELL believed he received the thumb drive from ‘a guy in Charleston’ he met online approximately six or seven years ago. According to GOSNELL, the thumb drive contained “100s” of “videos” of “child porn,” the complaint alleges.

A catalog of the materials found on the drive is included in the charging document, and is extremely graphic in its descriptions of the images and videos.

Gosnell is alleged to have recently accessed images of the genitals of children as well as adults performing sex acts on children.

THE INDICTMENT…

(U.S. Department of Justice)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

