Clemson Beats USC In Free Speech Ratings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

While most Palmetto State residents compare the University of South Carolina and Clemson University on the gridiron – a national pro-First Amendment group, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), is more interested in their records on free speech.

FIRE has released it’s annual college free speech rankings, and the results were not pretty for South Carolina’s flagship university.

The rankings, based on a survey of 68,51 0 students across 257 colleges, paint a grim picture nationwide. The average overall score ( 58.63 ) represents “a failing grade in a college course,” the report noted, identifying 166 schools which received an ‘F.’

While both Clemson and Carolina are “passing their classes,” they aren’t exactly passing with flying colors.

According to the report, Clemson landed at No. 13 nationally with an overall score of 71.87 , earning a C- for its speech climate. Meanwhile, South Carolina clocked in at No. 22 with a score of 70.24 , also receiving a C-.

Claremont McKenna College in California achieved this year’s top-rank, its second time earning the honor.

New York’s Barnard College received the group’s lowest ranking, and was joined at the bottom of the barrel by Columbia University, Indiana University and the University of Washington.

***

***

Six years ago, USC made FIRE’s list of “ten worst colleges for free speech” – stemming in part from the school’s February 2016 crackdown of a “free speech” event sponsored by chapters of Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) and College Libertarians.

After being slammed by the group, USC has undertaken numerous corrective actions – leading to it earning FIRE’s ‘green light‘ status last June.

The school’s board of trustees implemented two pro-free speech provisions to its code of conduct – as well as improvements to a comment posting policy on school-hosted websites and revisions to its “Carolinian Creed.”

“The Board of Trustees is steadfast in its support for free speech at USC,” board chairman Thad Westbrook said in a statement after FIRE’s green-lighting. “In fact, the board, the university’s leadership, and FIRE share a commitment to free expression. That commitment is ultimately about students and maintaining a culture for higher learning that opens eyes and ears rather than closing them to difficult ideas — even when the ideas are not popular or are deemed problematic by those in power.”

FIRE’s senior program officer Mary Griffin wrote at the time that “USC went above and beyond to make its campus friendly to free expression.”

***

***

While USC has rehabilitated it’s standing after being embroiled in a free speech controversy, Clemson is currently in the midst of a public relations crisis related to the issue.

This weekend, Clemson faced a firestorm of public criticism – and calls for the elimination of its state funding – after initially refusing to fire multiple faculty and staff members who endorsed, glorified or encouraged political violence in the aftermath of the political assassination of conservative influencer commentator Charlie Kirk.

Multiple Clemson professors were seen on social media celebrating or mocking Kirk’s murder – but some took it a step further by appearing to call for additional assassinations of conservatives.

In some of the most inflammatory rhetoric, posts attributed to Robert “Robin” Newberry – the school’s asbestos program manager – called conservatives “Nazis” and referred to Kirk a “cancer” who was getting his due “in hell.”

“Fuck these Nazis,” a Facebook post attributed to Newberry noted. “They stood by and said nothing when Democrats were assassinated, but now that one of their own – a cancer on our constitution that has now thankfully been ameliorated – they lose their shit.”

In perhaps the most shocking commentary of all, though, the account linked to the longtime school employee encouraged our youth to follow the examples of alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson and Luigi Mangione – the anti-capitalist, climate change zealot accused of murdering health insurance executive Brian Thompson in downtown New York City in December.

“In a world full of Charlie Kirks and Brian Thompsons, be a Tyler Robinson or a Luigi Mangione,” the post noted.

***

(FITSTube)

***

“The First Amendment protects freedom of speech, but it does not shield threats, glorification of violence, or behavior that undermines the mission of our state institutions,” S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson said in a statement accompanying a legal opinion informing Clemson’s board that if has the legal authority to relieve staff who make posts condoning political violence.

Wilson’s clarification came after the university released two statements indicating it’s refusal to relieve the educators. The university’s refusal caused public consternation from most every republican Palmetto State politician running for elected office in 2026, and eliciting condemnations from both the president of the United States and the U.S. House judiciary committee.

Hours after Wilson sent his letter, the university confirmed it had relieved one of the offending employees.

“Following an immediate and deliberate investigation into inappropriate social media content, Clemson today terminated an employee due to their social media posts,” a statement released on Monday afternoon (September 15, 2025) indicated.

In addition to the terminated employee, the release noted that “two faculty members now have been removed from their teaching duties pending investigation for termination.” Both faculty members were “notified on Friday to stay out of the classroom.”

The University of South Carolina’s latin motto stands as a reminder of what higher education in the Palmetto State exists to foster.

***

When I put on my class ring from the University of South Carolina, I’m reminded of our school’s motto:



“Emollit mores nec sinit esse feros.”



Learning humanizes character and does not permit it to be cruel.



Ovid wrote those words two thousand years ago. They’re as relevant as… pic.twitter.com/cfyiFgaptF — Christian Stegmaier (@cstegmaier) September 13, 2025

***

“Emollit mores nec sinit esse feros,” which translated to English means “learning humanizes character and does not permit it to be cruel.”

While this news outlet maintains that freedom of expression is paramount to the health of our Republic, we also acknowledge professionals have an obligation not to call for the assassination of their political rivals.

We hope that the Palmetto State’s universities continue to welcome students of different idealogical backgrounds, and we expect these institutions to insist disagreements remain civil in this era of increasing political violence.

FITSNews has sent a media inquiry to FIRE hoping to ascertain their position on the line between political discourse and incitement of violence lies and will update this article if and when we are provided a response.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

