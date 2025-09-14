Why Isn’t Clemson Firing Its Far Left Faculty And Staff?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Clemson University has landed in a political firestorm in the aftermath of last week’s shocking, politically motivated assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The Upstate South Carolina institution of higher learning – governed by a board of constitutionally dubious “lifetime” appointees – has seen numerous members of its faculty and staff make statements celebrating or mocking Kirk’s murder.

Some of those statements appear to call for additional violence against conservatives…

Republican leaders in the Palmetto State have united in calling on Clemson to terminate any employee making such statements, but the school has steadfastly refused to do so. Members of the S.C. Freedom Caucus have gone further, urging the S.C. General Assembly to convene in an emergency session for the purpose of “rescind(ing) budget appropriations for Clemson University” – i.e. defunding the school – and passing H. 3927, a bill which would eliminate divisive, indoctrinating DEI programs at all institutions of higher learning in the Palmetto State.

Why isn’t Clemson firing these employees? According to our sources, the school is privately citing a decades-old state statute which makes it a crime to terminate someone’s employment for expressing “political opinions.”

The statute – which dates back to 1950 – is S.C. Code of Laws § 16-17-560. On its face, the language of the statute certainly would appear to prohibit school official from taking action against the professors.

“It is unlawful for a person to assault or intimidate a citizen, discharge a citizen from employment or occupation, or eject a citizen from a rented house, land, or other property because of political opinions or the exercise of political rights and privileges guaranteed to every citizen by the Constitution and laws of the United States or by the Constitution and laws of this State,” the statute reads.

Anyone found guilty of violating the statute is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, “must be fined not more than one thousand dollars or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.”

Wait… what?

So much for South Carolina being a “right-to-work” state…

Clemson’s president and its board of directors are reportedly afraid they will be criminally prosecuted (and sued civilly) if they run afoul of this antiquated law – although there’s been no indication any prosecutor in the state would ever bring such a case. Also, the potential implications of such a law – if applied universally – would seem to impose manifestly untenable obligations on employers.

This little-known statute has been on the books in the Palmetto State for the past 75 years – although a 2019 court of appeals ruling (Owens v. ADC Engineering) concluded its protections extended “only to matters directly related to the executive, legislative, and administrative branches of government, such as political party affiliation, political campaign contributions, and the right to vote.”

Based on that interpretation, entities would be prohibited from firing employees for criticizing government officials, identifying as members of a political party, contributing to a political candidate or voting in elections – but they conceivably could fire employees for making other statements.

Clemson has not cited this statute in its public statements related to the conduct of its faculty and staff – choosing instead to focus on ostensible First Amendment concerns.

The bigger picture for many critics? Hitting the school – which is already dealing with a budget crisis – where it hurts financially.

As noted in our prior coverage of this issue, FITSNews has repeatedly called for the privatization of South Carolina’s institutions of higher learning – arguing “no taxpayer funding should go to institutions of higher learning, either in the form of direct appropriations, loan guarantees or student loans.”

Why not? Because higher education is not – and never has been – a core function of government (especially not the inefficient way it’s done in the Palmetto State). These institutions should be cut off from the public dole and set free to pursue their destinies in the private sector – allowing the market to dictate whether they sink or swim.

Clemson University president Jim Clements (File)

FITSNews has also stood against rampant indoctrination on these campuses – and consistently called out Clemson’s unconstitutional form of governance. For those of you uninitiated, a majority of the school’s 13-member board of trustees are lifetime appointments – which is in direct contradiction of Article XVII, Section 1.B. of the S.C. Constitution, which explicitly states “no person shall be elected or appointed to office in this state for life.”

Curious, right? Clemson’s very existence is in violation of the state constitution – yet its leaders now want to use a decades-old law to justify their continued kowtowing to the far left of the political spectrum?

This media outlet has always stood for free expression in the marketplace of ideas… and while a bedrock principle of our civilization is that no one should ever be deprived of life, liberty or property for expressing their views (i.e. what the far left did to Charlie Kirk), the First Amendment does not mean free speech is free from consequence.

To the extent this antiquated statute is extended beyond the parameters articulated in the 2019 appeals court ruling, it should be invalidated.

What will Clemson do next? We’ll find out soon as its constitutionally dubious board has scheduled a “special called” meeting for tomorrow (Monday, September 15, 2025) at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

