Clemson Pilloried For Weak Response To Far Left Hate Speech

by WILL FOLKS

Clemson University faced a firestorm of public criticism – and calls for the elimination of its state funding – after the taxpayer-subsidized institution of higher learning refused to fire multiple professors and bureaucrats who endorsed, glorified or encouraged political violence in the aftermath of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk‘s shocking assassination.

Multiple Clemson professors were seen on social media celebrating or mocking Kirk’s murder – but some took it a step further by appearing to call for additional assassinations of conservatives.

In some of the most inflammatory rhetoric, posts attributed to Robert “Robin” Newberry – the school’s asbestos program manager – called conservatives “Nazis” and referred to Kirk a “cancer” who was getting his due “in hell.”

“Fuck these Nazis,” a Facebook post attributed to Newberry noted. “They stood by and said nothing when Democrats were assassinated, but now that one of their own – a cancer on our constitution that has now thankfully been ameliorated – they lose their shit.”

“Live your life such that people don’t celebrate your death,” another post attributed to Newberry stated. “That being said, I hope he gets what he deserves in hell.”

In perhaps the most shocking commentary of all, though, the account linked to the longtime school employee encouraged our youth to follow the examples of alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson and Luigi Mangione – the anti-capitalist, climate change zealot accused of murdering health insurance executive Brian Thompson in downtown New York City in December.

“In a world full of Charlie Kirks and Brian Thompsons, be a Tyler Robinson or a Luigi Mangione,” the post noted.

Such hateful rhetoric – and Clemson’s weak response to it – drew condemnation from several members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation. Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman and William Timmons were among those who called the school out for its failure to take corrective action.

“This isn’t going away,” Mace wrote on X. “I will make sure of it.”

“We are having to fight a taxpayer-funded school over employees whose salary is funded by taxpayers because the school won’t fire said taxpayer-funded employees for supporting political violence,” Norman wrote on his X account. “The taxpayers and students deserve better!”

“Absolutely disgusting that Clemson professors would celebrate the assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Timmons posted to his X profile. “Anything short of firing them is unacceptable.”

S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – who along with Mace and Norman is running for governor of South Carolina in 2026 – also put the school on notice.

“We’re all still waiting on answers from Clemson University regarding the vile, reprehensible comments made by professors celebrating and justifying Charlie Kirk’s assassination,” Wilson wrote on X. “I’ve called President Clements. Regardless of your politics, anything other than condemning violence and his brutal murder is unacceptable–especially if you’re tasked with instructing our youth.”

Even the U.S. House judiciary committee got involved, responding to the school’s weak statement with a powerful two-word rejoinder: “Defund Clemson.”

While Clemson waffled, conservatives in the S.C. Freedom Caucus took the lead in responding at the state level.

“That’s it,” caucus chairman Jordan Pace noted. “Now Clemson faculty is inciting violence against conservatives. It’s time for a special session to end this.”

Pace’s group subsequently called for S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith to call a special session to “rescind budget appropriations for Clemson University” and pass H. 3927, a bill which would eliminate divisive, indoctrinating DEI programs at all institutions of higher learning in the Palmetto State.

Smith’s silence on the matter was deafening, unfortunately, as was the silence of Nikki Haley – a former South Carolina governor who happens to be a member of Clemson’s board of trustees.

Does @NikkiHaley truly ‘Stand for America?’ Or does she stand for @ClemsonUniv’s embrace of anti-American hatred? Guess we are gonna find out… pic.twitter.com/7sAkYrDADh — FITSNews (@fitsnews) September 13, 2025

Hell, even U.S. senator Lindsey Graham – arguably the most liberal South Carolina “Republican” politician – spoke up on this one, stating “those who made these despicable, inappropriate and classless statements should be good candidates for termination by this public university.”

Indeed they are…

For more than a decade, FITSNews has repeatedly called for the privatization of South Carolina’s institutions of higher learning – arguing “no taxpayer funding should go to institutions of higher learning, either in the form of direct appropriations, loan guarantees or student loans.”

Why not? Because higher education is not – and never has been – a core function of government (especially not the inefficient way it’s done in the Palmetto State).

Our media outlet has also stood against rampant indoctrination on these campuses – and consistently called out Clemson’s unconstitutional form of governance. For those of you unfamiliar with this wrinkle, a majority of the school’s 13-member board of trustees are lifetime appointments – which is in direct contradiction of Article XVII, Section 1.B. of the S.C. Constitution, which explicitly states “no person shall be elected or appointed to office in this state for life.”

What better time than now to finally enforce that prohibition?

Many colleges and universities – including Clemson – have sought to defend their decisions not to fire faculty or staff by invoking the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, arguing the authors of these poisonous hatreds have free speech.

To be clear: no one is saying speech isn’t free (well, almost no one). And no one is recommending anyone be deprived of life, liberty or property simply for voicing their opinions. What we are saying is taxpayers should not be obligated to subsidize those opinions – and all employers (public or private) must be free to fire employees whose values no longer align with the values of the organization.

Perhaps that’s the problem at Clemson, though. Maybe these hateful comments are its values? And maybe this is the school’s way of showing it?

