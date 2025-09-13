Charlie Kirk’s Murder, S.C. Trial Lawyers Scuttle Reform – Week In Review 9/13/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The targeted assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during the first stop of his ‘American Comeback’ tour in Orem, Utah on Tuesday (September 10, 2025) has been a watershed event in the history of our Republic.

Kirk’s shocking murder – which took place as he hosted a free exchange of free ideas – has sparked grief, anger and revulsion at points all along the ideological spectrum in our nation. Unfortunately, it has also sparked a wave of recrimination and hatred from the far left end of that spectrum – callous celebrations of Kirk’s murder accompanied by calls for additional violence.

Dylan Nolan and I discussed the latest developments in the case and what comes next for our shell-shocked nation.

As a programming note, our show was filmed on Friday morning – right as news of Kirk’s assassin being apprehended and identified was first breaking.

***

In our second segment, Jenn Wood and I discussed her exclusive report on the corrupting, corrosive influence of the über-wealthy, über powerful South Carolina trial lawyer lobby. This cabal – led by a clique of powerful lawyer-legislators – is destroying the Palmetto State’s competitiveness (and our communities).

They say to find the truth you have to “follow the money” – and that’s exactly what Jenn did.

***

