Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Identified

“It did happen here… it was one of us.”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The alleged perpetrator of one of the most paradigm-shifting assassinations in modern American history – the callous, calculated and ideologically motivated murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk – has been identified by authorities as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Washington County, Utah.

Robinson was booked into the Utah County jail after being arrested at 10:00 p.m. MDT on Thursday – approximately 33 hours after Kirk’s murder. Charging documents are expected to be filed against him within the next few days, according to Utah governor Spencer Cox.

“It did happen here – it was one of us.” Cox said.

While the investigation into Kirk’s murder is ongoing, authorities have stated they believe Robinson acted alone and they are not seeking any additional persons of interest in connection with the graphic shooting. They also debunked speculation that foreign assets may have played a role in Kirk’s murder.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Cox and U.S. president Donald Trump – who announced Robinson’s apprehension during an appearance on Fox News – have both stated they expect to see prosecutors pursue the death penalty in this case.

“I hope he’s going to be found guilty, and I hope he gets the death penalty,” Trump said. “What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this.”

Utah’s code of laws (§ 76-5-202) provides for the death penalty in cases of “aggravated murder,” a classification which includes the “collateral risk” of other deaths as an aggravating factor.

Prosecutors will have sixty days from Robinson’s arraignment to file a notice of their intent to seek the death penalty, which is administered in Utah via lethal injection or by firing squad. A court must concur there is “good cause” to seek the punishment once a prosecutor submits a notice.

***

***

Cox also called for Americans to examine themselves as they respond to Kirk’s murder.

“I absolutely believe this is a watershed moment in our nation’s history,” Cox added. “The question is what type of watershed. Is this the end of a dark chapter in our nation’s history? Or the beginning of an even darker chapter.”

Cox repeatedly urged citizens to find an “off-ramp” for hatred, divisiveness and violence in our country.

Robinson – who lived with his parents and two younger siblings in Washington County – was allegedly “full of hate” for conservatives. Bullets recovered from the weapon allegedly used to murder Kirk contained writings which pointed to his possible motivation for carrying out the assassination.

“If you read this, you are gay LMAO,” one bullet allegedly noted.

“Hey fascist, catch!” another read.

Yet another unfired projectile recovered with the weapon allegedly read “Bella Ciao” – Italian for “goodbye, beautiful” – a term used by Nazi hunters.

***

The rifle allegedly used by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson to murder Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah on September 10, 2025. (via NY Post)

***

Kirk, 31, originally of Chicago, was struck down by an assassin’s bullet shortly after 12:00 p.m. MDT on Wednesday (September 10, 2025) as he hosted a public forum on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. His murder has sparked an outpouring of grief – and a wave of outrage against politically motivated violence in the United States.

Of interest? Kirk was gunned down at the precise moment in his appearance when he addressed the recent spate of mass murders committed by trans killers.

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” an audience attendee asked Kirk.

“Too many,” he answered.

“Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?” the attendee continued.

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk responded.

At that precise moment, the fatal shot rang out…

The conservative commentator was killed by a bullet fired from an “older model, imported” Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle. The projectile struck Kirk in the neck – an unsurvivable wound causing the immediate loss of massive amounts of blood.

Kirk was rushed to the hospital, but pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

A rifle matching the description of the weapon in question was found wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus.

“The spent cartridge was still chambered in addition to three unspent rounds at the top of the magazine,” an initial police report obtained by journalist Steven Crowder noted. “All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

