S.C. Supreme Court Paves The Wave For Release Of Palmetto Voter File

by JENN WOOD

The fast-moving legal showdown over whether South Carolina must hand over its voter registration database to Donald Trump‘s Department of Justice (DOJ) reached a major turning point this week — with the state’s high court siding against a circuit court judge who tried to block the state’s election officials from handing over the information.

On Thursday (September 11, 2025), the S.C. supreme court unanimously reversed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction issued earlier this month by circuit court judge Diane Goodstein.

Goodstein’s order (.pdf) – which the justices determined was “clearly erroneous” – temporarily enjoined the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) from releasing its voter files to the feds.

The justices also made it clear governor Henry McMaster could not be forced to testify in the case – absent a showing that his testimony was truly necessary.

“Respondent failed to show the governor has unique knowledge or information about this matter that cannot be obtained elsewhere,” the justices concluded in their order (.pdf). “Therefore, no subpoena for his testimony may be issued without first demonstrating to the circuit court that the attendance of the governor is warranted under law.”

The ruling was a win for Trump, McMaster and the SCGOP – and a defeat for South Carolina Democrats and their allies who sought to block the voter transfer (and drag McMaster and his appointed election commissioners into court).

At issue is the DOJ’s recent request for the names, addresses, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, and Social Security digits of more than 3.3 million registered voters — data the agency claims is essential in enforcing Trump’s March 25, 2025 executive order targeting “non-citizen voter registration.”

In prioritizing enforcement of this federal directive, U.S. attorney general Pam Bondi was instructed to obtain “state-issued identification records and driver license databases.” In seeking this information, Trump’s order instructed Bondi to “enter into information-sharing agreements, to the maximum extent possible, with the chief state election official or multi-member agency of each state.”

McMaster and other ranking Republicans have urged the state to comply. Democrats – and some election officials – have sought to block the release of the data.

While Goodstein’s order was a big win for them, it failed to stand up under judicial scrutiny. Under Rule 65 of the S.C. Rules of Civil Procedure, temporary restraining orders must define the injury, explain why the harm is irreparable and justify issuing relief without notice to the other side.

Goodstein’s order, the justices said, failed on all counts. It merely stated the plaintiff — Anne Crook of Calhoun County — would suffer “irreparable damage” if her personal data was released. The high court said such conclusory language fell “far short” of proving Crook was entitled to injunctive relief.

Goodstein also failed by issuing the order ex parte – or without notice to the state. The justices noted prior rulings which have held that restraining orders issued against the state without notice are improper.

“The decision on whether to grant preliminary injunctive relief is within the sound discretion of the trial court and will not be overturned unless it is clearly erroneous,” justices noted.

Goodstein’s order obviously fit that bill…

Bottom line? Crook’s privacy arguments may still get a hearing — but for now, her initial victory has been erased.

Another flashpoint involved Crook’s attempt to subpoena governor McMaster to testify at a hearing. The supreme court applied the so-called “apex doctrine” — which holds that top-level government officials generally shouldn’t be compelled to testify unless they possess unique knowledge unavailable elsewhere.

McMaster, a staunch Trump ally, will not have to appear in court unless Crook can demonstrate his testimony is essential.

The justices further ordered SCVotes’ pending motion to change venue (.pdf) be resolved within ten days. State law requires cases involving state agencies to be heard in Richland County — not in Calhoun County, where Crook resides.

In reversing Goodstein’s order, the high court effectively cleared the way for the voter registration list to be turned over to DOJ — unless Crook’s attorney, Senate minority leader Brad Hutto, can craft a compelling argument which satisfies the justices’ new standard of review.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to follow this case moving forward…

THE OPINION…

(S.C. Supreme Court)

