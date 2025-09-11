Lexington Health: A New Name For The Midlands Top Health Care Network

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MARK POWELL

***

What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare once famously asked. When you’re one of South Carolina’s leading health care providers, plenty!

As of this month, the Lexington Medical Center system of health care providers will be known as Lexington Health. Although the change seems small, it represents a big step forward for one of the Palmetto State’s leading medical institutions.

On the one hand, the new title reflects the comprehensive, care-providing regional network the hospital has become over the past half century.

But don’t worry about having to update your Midlands vocabulary. For while the facility’s health care network has been rechristened, the hospital facility itself is keeping its name: Lexington Medical Center.

“Our commitment to our communities remains the same,” explained Tod Augsburger, CEO. “Lexington Health will continue to offer the most advanced medicine and highest quality care to our friends, families, and neighbors now and in the future.”

***

In some ways, the medical center’s story reflects Lexington County’s journey over the past six decades. Both have grown and evolved together.

Back in 1971, when Lexington County Hospital first opened its doors, the facility was but a shadow of its future self. For that matter, so was Lexington County. At the time, it was home to some 89,012 people. The original hospital reflected that population, with a drastically smaller size, too; just 125 beds and 250 employees.

Then came the boom years of the 1980s. By 1990, Lexington County was home to 167,611 people, and the hospital had a new name: Lexington Medical Center. By then, it was expanding its reach around the Midlands with an increased number of locations – as well as more services, programs and providers.

Which brings us up to today. In 2025, the population of Lexington County is projected to be 318,374 . That’s an increase of 12.9% in the past decade alone. Neighboring Richland County has seen similar growth. Lexington Health has expanded in step with the region it serves – becoming a truly regional network offering comprehensive care across the entire Midlands area.

***

***

The original facility’s 125 beds have mushroomed into a 607 -bed teaching hospital, six community medical and urgent care centers and nearly 80 physician practices. On top of that, there are now more than 9,000 health care professionals on its staff. The network also includes an occupational health center and the largest skilled nursing facility in the Carolinas. Other entities within the health system will adopt Lexington Health and update their names accordingly – and the names of its six community medical centers will shift to Lexington Health as well.

Midlands residents will see new signs popping up at all Lexington Health sites soon – and the name change will be reflected as well on print and digital materials, including patient bills and the MyChart app.

The changes don’t stop there. Later this month, a new and improved website – LexHealth.com – will be unveiled. Visitors to LexMed.com will automatically be redirected to the new URL.

But while there is a flurry of change ahead for the entire health system, hospital officials emphasized something important that will remain untouched: It will still be Lexington Medical Center, the name Midlands residents have known and trusted for decades.

***

***

***

