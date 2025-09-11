FBI Release Images of Charlie Kirk Assassination Person of Interest

“We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest”

by DYLAN NOLAN

Political activist Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA and a prominent ally of U.S. president Donald Trump, was shot in the neck and killed yesterday afternoon (September 10, 2025) during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk, 31, is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two young children.

Chaos ensured in the immediate aftermath of Kirk’s shooting, with authorities apprehending two individuals without connections to the shooing.

Federal and state authorities hosted a press conference hours after the shooting promising to apprehend Kirk’s killer, but declined to provide specific information abut the suspected shooter’s identity or whereabouts.

In a subsequent press update this morning (September 11, 2025) Utah department of public safety commissioner Beau Mason provided further information about the ongoing investigation into Kirk’s assassination.

“Yesterday during the investigative we located two persons of interest, we interviewed those individuals,” Mason noted that after investigators cleared the individuals of having a connection to the shooting “they faced threats.”

“We ask the public to be patient with the investigative process,” Mason implored.

He went on to provide an update on the investigation, noting local and federal law enforcement officials worked throughout the night, and have assembled video tracking the shooters movements throughout the campus on surveillance footage before and after the shooting.

Mason confirmed early reports that the shooter was positioned on a roof across the amphitheater approximately 200 yards away from Kirk.

Authorities provide investigatory briefing on Charlie Kirk’s assassination (YouTube/NBC News)

After firing on kirk the shooter reportedly “moved to the other side of the building, jumped off of the building and fled off of the campus and into a neighborhood.”

Mason noted that investigators are in possession of “good video footage,” of the shooter, but that they do not intend to immediately release it to the public as they are “working through some technologies and some ways to identify this individual.”

Hours after Mason’s update, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials released images of the person of interest and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.

“We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the bureau’s Salt Lake City office wrote in an X post.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

Earlier this morning political commentator Steven Crowder released a purported piece of federal law enforcement communication concerning the incident.

“ATF and other law-enforcement located an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus,” the report notes “the location of the firearm appears to match the suspects route of travel.”

Mauser .30-.06 (CT Firearms Auction)

The report notes “the spent cartridge was still chambered in addition to three unspent rounds at the top fed magazine” and adds the rounds “have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”

Hours after Crowder’s publication, the Wall Street Journal reported “an internal law-enforcement bulletin and a person familiar with the investigation,” confirm “investigators found ammunition engraved with expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology inside the rifle that authorities believe was used in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.”

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as additional information becomes available.

