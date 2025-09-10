Charlie Kirk Killed At Utah University Event

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of the right-wing political organization Turning Point USA and a prominent ally of U.S. president Donald Trump, was shot in the neck and killed this afternoon (September 10, 2025) during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Trump reported that Kirk was fatally wounded as authorities continue to investigate the scene in search of Kirk’s killer.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday evening.

***

This is horrific.



Pray for Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/mQK58jIxul — Gregg ?? ?? (@realgreggd) September 10, 2025

***

Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley as Turning Point launched its ‘American Comeback‘ college campus tour with a debate and speaking engagement. While the event was well-attended, it was not sponsored by the school – and an online petition to ban his appearance on campus was reportedly signed by 1,000 people.

Kirk posted photos and videos of himself interacting with attendees on social media shortly before addressing the crowd.

***

***

Videos taken from multiple angles and uploaded to social media showed a single shot striking Kirk in the neck, resulting in the rapid loss of a large volume of blood.

Video uploaded to social media shows students on campus running away from the sound of gunfire.

Wall Street Journal reporter Meridth McGraw wrote Kirk was “going back and forth with a student about mass shootings involving transgender people,” at the time he was shot.

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” Kirk was asked. “Too many,” Kirk responded.

“We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.

Although Kirk is reported to be hospitalized, Laitsch reported his condition to be “unknown.”

University officials initially released a social media post indicating the capture of a suspect and the closure of campus.

“Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk,” the statement noted. “He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody.”

University spokesman Scott Trotter released a subsequent statement indicating a suspect was not yet in custody.

“The suspect is not in custody. Police are still investigating Campus is closed for the rest of the day,” Trotter said.

***

While the details of this incident are still unclear as authorities have not yet released the identify of Kirk’s shooter – that hasn’t stopped talking heads at MSNBC from wildly speculating that Kirk could have been shot by “a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration.”

***

MSNBC just speculated the Charlie Kirk shooting could have “been a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration.”



I have no words for how awful these people are. pic.twitter.com/g6o9KGuaHp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 10, 2025

***

The FBI director Kash Patel, said the FBI was “closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” Patel noted FBI “agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

Count on FITSNews to update this article as more information about the search for Kirk’s killer become available.

***

