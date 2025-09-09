Ukrainian Refugee’s Murder Sparks Outrage

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The cold-blooded murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina last month has sparked outrage after authorities released video of her brutal slaying – and court records indicated her killer was repeatedly released despite facing serious criminal charges.

Zarutska’s obituary noted she emigrated to America with her mother, sister and brother in August 2022 to escape the war that followed from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier that year.

Her family remember her as “a gifted and passionate artist” who “loved sculpting and designing unique, eclectic clothing that reflected her vibrant spirit.”

***

Iyna Zartuska Via: James Funeral Home

***

Although she wasn’t proficient in English when she arrived in the United States, “she became fluent in English within a very short time,” and “dreamed of pursuing a career as a veterinary assistant.”

Her killer Decarlos Brown Jr.’s existence stands diametrically opposed to Zarutska’s search for a better life. Brown’s repeated run-ins with the law demonstrate a pattern of wanton entropic destruction – a pattern that predictably ended in an innocent and defenseless individual dying at his hands.

Brown’s multiple arrests date back to 2011, including convictions on charges of armed robbery, felony larceny, breaking and entering and shoplifting. Despite these convictions, Brown was allowed back on the streets after serving just six years in prison.

***

Decarlos Brown’s many mugshots (Northcarolina.arrests.org)

***

Brown was released in 2020 – only to be charged with assaulting his sister shortly thereafter.

Zarutska’s final moments (CATS)

While not all of Brown’s arrests involved violent crimes, his most recent arrest prior to murdering Zarutska indicated he suffers from severe mental illness.

Brown faced charges of misusing 911 after making repeatedly making calls claiming he had ingested a “man-made” material which controlled when he ate, walked and talked. Brown has reportedly been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Despite his prior convictions and his own mother refusing to take him in due to his mental illness and violent past, Mecklenburg County magistrate judge Teresa Stokes elected to release him without a bond or a place to go.

That decision cost Zarutska her life.

Surveillance footage released by the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) showed Zarutska boarding a light rail car in her pizza shop employee uniform at 9:46 p.m. EDT on August 22, 2025.

As she sat using her phone – unaware of the danger she was in – Brown unfolded a pocket knife and stood up as he prepared to strike.

He then plunged the blade into her neck three times.

Zarutska’s eyes widened into an expression of confused fear as she began hemorrhaging large amounts of blood.

Brown attacking Zarutska (CATS)

Brown reportedly proudly proclaimed “I got that white girl,” before exiting the train at the next stop and dropping his knife.

Zarutska’s murder initially received little media fanfare, but the release of the surveillance footage lit a social media firestorm – and launched a national conversation about the dangers of repeatedly releasing violent criminals back into society.

President Donald Trump addressed the slaying in a somber Oval Office address, opining that “we cannot allow … violent repeat offenders to continue spreading destruction and death throughout our country.”

“We have to be vicious, just like they are,” Trump said. “It’s the only thing they understand.”

Entrepreneur Elon Musk also weighed in, drawing ten million views to an X post about the May 2025 murder of 20-year-old Logan Federico. Federico was also allegedly killed by a career criminal while visiting friends at the University of South Carolina.

***

He has already been arrested 40 times!



Repeat violent offenders will eventually kill. Those we failed to prosecute and sentence the offenders are responsible. https://t.co/hpd6w9gR41 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2025

***

Musk correctly laid the blame at the feet of the criminal justice system keeping these killers on the street – echoing a refrain of FITSNews‘ coverage dating back nearly a decade.

While Musk’s post elicited widespread anger that the mainstream media had failed to report on Federico’s murder, FITSNews is proud to have given a voice to her family in the wake of her tragic execution-style slaying.

“This wasn’t some guy that just went off the rails one night,” Federico’s father, Stephen Federico, told FITSNews. “This guy had a 10-year criminal history. The system failed. It failed Logan.”

***

***

Numerous South Carolina politicians joined Trump and Musk in demanding the public be protected from repeat offenders.

“The senseless murder of Logan Federico, an aspiring teacher from Waxhaw, North Carolina, visiting friends at USC in Columbia, and the tragic killing of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a North Carolina train are heartbreaking reminders of what happens when repeat offenders slip through the cracks,” South Carolina attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Alan Wilson said in a statement to this news outlet. “Families deserve better than a system that lets predators walk free.”

Wilson emphasized the passage of bond reform legislation during his tenure as attorney general and promised to demand further reform if elected governor.

“As Attorney General, I fought hard to fix this broken system by demanding bond reform, and together with SLED Chief Mark Keel, we helped secure the passage of H.3532, which became Act No. 83 of 2023. ‘This law strengthens GPS monitoring for defendants out on bond and creates real oversight and accountability in the process,” he said.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Wilson noted the law “ensures SLED certifies all monitoring entities, requires real-time reporting of violations to law enforcement, and mandates courts and bonding companies use only certified monitoring services.”

“As Governor, I will build on this success. Violent repeat offenders belong behind bars, not roaming our streets,” Wilson told FITSNews.

S.C. fifth district congressman and gubernatorial candidate Ralph Norman called for Brown’s execution in a press release.

“We don’t need more ‘compassion’ for sick and twisted criminals,” Norman said. “They need jail sentences. And this one needs the death penalty.”

First district congresswoman Nancy Mace – the current frontrunner in the 2026 governor’s race – agreed with Norman’s assessment.

“This is a hate crime,” Mace wrote on X. “And death penalty appears in order.”

***

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo addressed the Lexington County GOP (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

Eighth judicial circuit solicitor David Stumbo, who is launching his bid to succeed Wilson as attorney general in the near future, echoed Norman’s calls for the death penalty.

Stumbo called the the incident “yet another reminder that we have to stay vigilant in South Carolina to reject soft-on-crime, liberal criminal justice policies.”

Stumbo told FITSNews he hoped district attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III, whom he has “met a couple of times over the years… considers seeking the death penalty on this case.”

S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe – who is also running for attorney general – emphasized the role the judicial system played in Zarutska’s death.

“It’s a failure of the court system when you have 12-plus judges who’ve left this violent felon out of jail – a violent felon whose own mother asked for him to be locked up because he can’t stay in her home,” Pascoe said.

“Why was this person even released from prison with these alleged mental deficiencies, and why was he released so early in his sentence?,” Pascoe asked, adding “It’s just awful.”

***

RELATED | SYSTEMIC FAILURES LED TO MURDER ON CHARLOTTE TRAIN

***

Federal and state authorities have charged Brown with murder, and both could potentially seek the death penalty.

U.S. attorney general Pam Bondi promised Brown will “never again see the light of day as a free man.”

While this news outlet commends the DOJ’s commitment to ensuring Brown never walks the streets as a free man again, it must be emphasized he had criminal convictions and was facing criminal charges which should have prevented him from being on the streets in the first place.

While Brown must be held accountable, he cannot be the only one held to account.

The judges who exercised discretion in sentencing Brown must be held to account.

The prosecutors who offered Brown plea deals must be held to account.

The magistrates who put him back on the streets must be held to account.

The lawmakers who authored a criminal code that allowed Brown to roam the streets must be held to account.

Taking Brown off the streets isn’t enough, it’s time to reform the system that catered to Brown and which indirectly killed Iryna Zarutska.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



*** Subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here … *****

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

