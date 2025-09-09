Systemic Failures Led To Tragic Murder On Charlotte Train

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by SETON TUCKER

On Friday, August 22, 2025, a 23-year-old refugee named Iryna Zarutska was fatally stabbed on the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS). Zarutska had fled war-torn Ukraine in 2022 with her mother, sister and brother and began working at a local pizza restaurant in the Queen City. The surveillance footage released by CATS shows Zarutska dressed in a baseball cap and her work t-shirt entering the train. Zarutska took an open aisle seat in the first row and can be seen looking at her phone. Approximately four-and-a-half minutes later, the footage showed a man lunging at Zarutska from behind. The attack appears random, as no interaction beforehand was noted. Afterwards, the suspect can be seen leaving the train with a trail of blood following him.

Subsequently, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Zarutska’s death. Currently, Brown is undergoing a court ordered 60-day evaluation in a local hospital. Brown had a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2011, including at least 14 arrests and a 5-year sentence for robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to WSOC TV-9 (ABC – Charlotte, N.C.), prior to Zarutska’s murder, Brown had been evaluated for increasingly aggressive behavior at the request of his mother and was involuntarily committed for two weeks, during which time he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. After his release, Brown became homeless. In January of this year, Brown was arrested for “misusing” the 911 system. He was released on these charges by a magistrate judge with a written promise to appear. During his arrest on these charges, Brown told officers that he thought “man-made” materials were controlling his body. Brown’s mother told WSOC reporter Hunter Saenz that she is devastated by what her son is accused of, and it was a “system failure.” She and her husband attempted to get help multiple times.

Several days after Zarutska’s murder, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles released a statement to the media. In her initial statement, she first offered sympathy to the victim’s family (unnamed) and goes on to say:

“This is a tragic situation that sheds light on problems with society safety nets related to mental healthcare and the systems that should be in place. As we come to understand what happened and why, we must look at the entire situation. While I do not know the specifics of the man’s medical record, what I have come to understand is that he has long struggled with mental health and appears to have suffered a crisis. This was the unfortunate and tragic outcome. While there are questions about the safety and security of our transit system and our city, I do know there have been significant and sustained efforts to address safety and security within our transit system and across our city.”

Charlotte is by and large a safe city. CATS by and large is a safe transit system. However, tragic incidents like these should force us to look at what we are doing across our community to address root causes. We will never arrest our way out of issues such as homelessness and mental health. I am committed to doing the hard work with Mecklenburg County, community leaders, health care service providers, and the private sector to ensure that Charlotte continues to be one of the best cities in the world, with the highest quality of life for everyone.

I want to be clear that I am not villainizing those who struggle with their mental health or those who are unhoused. Mental health disease is just that – a disease like any other than needs to be treated with the same compassion, diligence and commitment as cancer or heart disease. Our community must work to address the underlying issue of access to mental healthcare. Also, those who are unhoused are more frequently the victim of crimes and not the perpetrators. Too many people who are on the street need a safe place to sleep and wrap around services to lift them up.“

Unfortunately, I as well as many others thought that the victim was unrepresented in the initial statement by Mayor Lyles. The statement seemed focused on alleged perpetrator, those needing mental health care, the unhoused population and the reputation of the city. Yes, mental health and homelessness are important and complicated issues, but what about the woman who was murdered? The initial statement failed to address safety concerns in Charlotte or the light rail system.

After the release of the footage from CATS, Mayor Lyles issued a second statement. A failure of the court system was noted and there was a call for bipartisan support to address “repeat offenders who do not face consequences for their action and those who cannot get treatment for their mental illness and are allowed to be on the streets.” The mayor wanted to assure the community that action was being taken, but no plans for preventive measures to address the failures in the court system were indicated at this time. Plans to increase security on CATS were outlined.

The question is WHY individuals with lengthy criminal records or those clearly experiencing a mental health crisis are not being incarcerated or properly institutionalized before tragedy strikes. The heartbreaking murder of 22-year-old Logan Federico, shot during an attempted burglary near the USC campus in Columbia, underscores this failure. Her accused killer had been arrested more than 40 times, yet remained free to offend again. These are not isolated oversights—they reveal cracks in a system where overburdened courts, revolving-door bail policies, inadequate mental health evaluations, and unavailability treatment facilities combine to create deadly gaps in accountability. Leaders and grieving families repeatedly call out these systemic failures, but the critical question remains: where is the meaningful reform to prevent such tragedies from happening again?

The murder of Iryna Zarutska is a jarring example of a failed criminal justice and mental health systems that needs immediate reevaluation and instrumental change.

Seton Tucker is a resident of South Carolina, a graduate of Wofford College and the co-host of the Impact of Influence podcast. As a victim of violent crime, she is passionate about victims’ rights.

