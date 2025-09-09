Nancy Mace Blasts Alan Wilson Over Scott Spivey Case

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

Exactly two years after the roadside shooting of 33-year-old Scott Spivey in Horry County, South Carolina, no criminal charges have been filed against Charles Weldon Boyd and Kenneth Bradley Williams — the two men who have confessed to fatally shooting him.

Boyd and Williams both noted Spivey was armed when they shot him, invoking the protections of the Palmetto State’s Protection of Persons and Property Act – also known as its ‘Stand Your Ground’ law. The office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson has reviewed the case and determined there is not enough evidence to prosecute.

Per Wilson’s office, Boyd and Williams acted within the bounds of the law when they shot and killed the Tabor City, North Carolina insurance adjuster on the side of Camp Swamp road near Loris, S.C.

U.S. congresswoman — and 2026 gubernatorial candidate — Nancy Mace issued a blistering statement Tuesday accusing Wilson of stonewalling Spivey’s family and politicizing his decision not to prosecute.

“We believe it’s a cover-up,” Mace said. “We’ve spoken with the Spivey family. We’ve heard their pain. And we’ve seen how Alan Wilson ignored them at every turn. He refuses to prosecute, refuses to return their calls, and when he finally showed up in their backyard, he had nothing to say. He refused to meet with the family.”

***

THE SHOOTING OF SCOTT SPIVEY

On September 9, 2023, Spivey was chased down on Highway 9 in northern Horry County and shot more than a dozen times after turning onto Camp Swamp Road. Within days, questions swirled around the case after Boyd posted a Facebook message thanking the Horry County Police Department (HCPD) and the solicitor’s office for their work on the investigation — a post which raised concerns and prompted a referral for review.

***

***

The S.C. fifteenth circuit solicitor’s office quickly recused itself and referred the case to the attorney general’s office, which reviewed the file in April 2024. Senior attorney general Heather Weiss declined to prosecute – citing ‘insufficient evidence.”

Spivey’s family turned to the civil courts, filing a wrongful death lawsuit in June 2024. As previously reported by FITSNews, civil discovery unearthed missing video footage, audio recordings and mishandled evidence which raised fresh concerns about how the case was handled. In May 2025, Horry County officials asked the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to reopen the investigation.

Still, Wilson doubled down — noting his office’s “analysis has remained the same” just one hour before Mace was set to take the stage at a town hall in Horry County.

“The legal analysis of this case was reviewed by multiple career prosecutors within the office of the Attorney General, who all reached the same conclusion,” a statement from Wilson’s office noted. “We have continued to review all information and evidence provided to us by law enforcement, including eyewitness statements, toxicology reports, video evidence, and forensic analysis.”

***

***

For the Spivey family, Wilson’s decision left them with no trial – and no justice. For Mace, it was an opening to underscore what she says is a pattern of political calculation from a man who also has his eyes on the governor’s mansion — seizing the moment to land another blow in their escalating war of words.

“If Alan Wilson can’t get serious and prosecute the most egregious cases, he has no business running for governor,” Mace said. “South Carolina deserves a governor who will fight crime and put law and order above politics. Law and order isn’t optional, it’s the bare minimum.”

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Spivey’s family is still moving through the courts. Attorneys have signaled they intend to press for additional discovery that could shed more light on what happened that night and how evidence was handled.

Meanwhile, Mace is promising voters she will deliver accountability where Wilson would not. Her campaign has made the Spivey case a central example of what she calls the attorney general’s “lack of courage” and “failure of leadership.”

Whether voters see the case as a legitimate indictment of Wilson’s record — or as a political flashpoint in a heated gubernatorial primary — remains to be seen.

***

SPIVEY DOCUMENTS…

(File)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

