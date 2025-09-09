Charleston Physician, Entrepreneur Enters Lowcountry Congressional Race

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

A Charleston, South Carolina-based physician and entrepreneur has entered the crowded race for the Palmetto State’s first congressional district – touting a “prescription for America” which includes a staunchly conservative fiscal and social agenda.

Sam McCown, 57, of Charleston describes himself as “a physician, engineer, businessman, husband, and father who has dedicated his life to serving others.”

And while his announcement video briefly mentions U.S. president Donald Trump, it eschews the obsequious fawning over him that’s prevalent in so many other campaign videos this election cycle.

“I’m running for Congress not to be another voice in the choir, but to get results for South Carolina’s first district,” McCown said in announcing his candidacy. “I’ve spent my entire career solving tough problems in the real world as a doctor and entrepreneur, now it’s time to help Americans solve the biggest challenges we face yet.”

I’m Dr. Sam McCown and I’m running for Congress not to be another voice in the choir, but to get results for South Carolina’s First District.



I’ve spent my entire career solving tough problems in the real world as a doctor and entrepreneur, now it’s time to help Americans solve… pic.twitter.com/8H3LS5AvIK — Sam McCown (@DrSamMcCown) September 9, 2025

According to his bio, McCown faced a life-altering tragedy as a child when his sister Fran “died suddenly due to an unexpected illness.”

“A bureaucrat’s signature stood between her a new, life-saving ICU,” he said in his announcement video.

“The care that could have saved her wasn’t available, because the hospital’s ICU was delayed in opening because of government red tape,” McCown’s bio continued. “That heartbreaking moment of family-tragedy fueled a lifetime of service, a deep distrust of bureaucracy, and a calling to medicine.”

Prior to embarking on his distinguished professional career, McCown received his engineering degree from Clemson and his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

McCown enters an increasingly crowded field vying to fill the seat being vacated by U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace – who is running for governor of the Palmetto State. Retired U.S. Air Force (USAF) colonel Alex Pelbath, S.C. representative Marvin “Mark” Smith and Dorchester County councilman Jay Byars have all formally declared themselves as candidates – while Charleston County councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt is also reportedly considering campaigning for the seat.

RELATED | RETIRED COLONEL TO SEEK LOWCOUNTRY SEAT

While the field for this seat is growing, we are still months away from the official filing period for partisan primary elections in the Palmetto State. That means the field we see today may not be the same field we see when the rubber meets the road next spring.

After 38 years of uninterrupted “Republican” rule, South Carolina’s first district was briefly held by Democrat Joe Cunningham from 2019-2021. Mace ousted him in the 2020 election, however, and decisively defeated a well-funded Democrat challenger in 2022. According to the latest Partisan Voting Index (PVI) from the Cook Political Report, the district is listed as R+6 , slightly more centrist than it was two years ago ( R+7 ).

That means the race likely to decide the contest is the GOP primary.

The filing period for partisan primary elections opens in mid-March of 2026 and closes at the end of that same month. Partisan primaries are scheduled for June 9, 2026 – with runoff elections, if necessary, set for two weeks later (June 23, 2025). In South Carolina, if no candidate receives a majority of votes on the first partisan primary ballot, a head-to-head runoff between the top two vote-getters is held two weeks later – with the winner advancing to the general election.

Next year’s general election is set for November 3, 2026. In that race, there are no runoffs – candidates must only receive a plurality of voters to win.

