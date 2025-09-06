RJ May Reps Himself, Nancy Mace Lawsuits, Ron Rallis Arrest – Week In Review 9/6/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There were major developments this week in the federal government’s case against former South Carolina state representative Robert John “RJ” May III – with the disgraced politician announcing in court that he intended to represent himself in his upcoming criminal trial.

Our lead investigative reporter Andy Fancher – who has broken most of the major R.J. May stories over the past year – was in the Matthew J. Perry courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C. this week covering the proceedings. In our first segment this week, Andy breaks down the implications of May’s surprising decision – discussing what may have motivated him to make it. Andy also looks at a forthcoming motion from May to suppress evidence collected by federal investigators during the course of their investigation into him – a motion May is set to argue himself next Tuesday (September 10, 2025).

In our second segment, special projects director Dylan Nolan joined me to break down the seismic political fallout from the May scandal – which continues to reverberate across the Palmetto State. If May’s arrest and indictment were political earthquakes in South Carolina, the aftershocks continue to rattle the electoral firmament ahead of the critical 2026 partisan primary elections, scheduled for next June.

Dylan and I also broke down the latest developments in the ongoing drama surrounding U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace – the current frontrunner for governor of the Palmetto State. As we exclusively reported earlier this week, S.C. chief justice John Kittredge has consolidated a number of civil and criminal cases with ties to Mace – whose February 2025 “scorched earth” speech spawned all manner of legal fallout. Mace was also on the receiving end of the 2026 gubernatorial campaign’s first attack ad… a broadside Dylan and I shared with our audience.

Finally, we discussed our week’s top story – the revival of the 2022-2024 ‘Days of our Congressman’ scandal involving upstate developer/real estate mogul Ron Rallis. Will Rallis’ arrest in California earlier this summer reopen the floodgates of this drama? We shall see…

