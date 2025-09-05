Senator Scott Can Lead on Common-Sense Crypto Kiosk Legislation 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by GEORGE CROUCH

Senator Tim Scott is one of president Donald Trump’s fiercest allies in Congress. As Chair of the Senate Banking Committee, Senator Scott is taking the lead in Congress to deliver on Trump’s promise to support crypto in America through common-sense reforms that safeguard consumers and strengthen digital markets.

In recent months, Senator Scott led negotiations on key pieces of legislation that support America’s crypto economy. Most notably, he co-sponsored the landmark GENIUS Act, a first of its kind legislation that regulates payment stablecoins, that was signed into law earlier this month. Likewise, his committee will soon consider a draft bill co-led by Senator Scott, called the CLARITY Act, that creates a more robust regulatory framework for digital assets while still promoting innovation.

Senator Scott and his colleagues could make the CLARITY Act even stronger and help advance President Trump’s priority to make the United States the crypto capital of the world with a simple addition to this upcoming package: protecting access to crypto kiosks.

Found in convenience stores, retail shops, and other community locations across the country, crypto kiosks are a vital gateway to the digital economy, particularly for everyday Americans who don’t have access to or are wary of traditional financial tools. These machines allow users to easily and securely turn cash into digital currency, serving as an entry point to the crypto economy. Yet despite their growing importance, crypto kiosks face several threats from state-level overreach that risk regulating them out of existence.

In some cases, states have proposed hard caps on transaction limits and burdensome licensing requirements that would make it nearly impossible for kiosk operators to stay in business. Others have pursued lawsuits treating crypto kiosk companies as potential criminals, rather than focusing enforcement efforts on bad actors who are responsible for financial crimes. Worse yet, many of the most far-reaching regulations have come from Republican-led states and high-ranking Republican officials – a betrayal of the party’s campaign promises on crypto.

A smart, focused approach can preserve access to this important financial service while rooting out illegal activity. To be sure, fraud can occur with crypto kiosks, just as it can with any financial service. Scammers will always try to exploit new technologies and take advantage of consumers. But that should not be an excuse for excessive red tape or a one-size-fits-all regulatory crackdown that restricts kiosk users from their preferred method for accessing digital asset markets.

Through the CLARITY Act, Senator Scott can preserve consumers’ access to crypto kiosks and protect the integrity of this service that is vital for expanding participation in the crypto ecosystem. By advancing balanced rules that crack down on fraud and illicit use without hampering innovation or consumer access, he can set the tone for nationwide consumer protections at crypto kiosks.

For example, effective federal rules could include common-sense measures like requiring real-time scam warnings at kiosks, integrating blockchain analytics to flag any suspicious activity, and providing a live, 24/7 customer service line to address concerns in real-time. Many crypto kiosk companies have already implemented these policies, but enacting these provisions into federal law would establish a clear, uniform regulatory standard that all companies who operate crypto kiosks need to legally follow.

On the 2024 campaign trail, President Trump made clear that crypto innovation should be protected from overregulation. Indeed, 3 in 5 Americans expect the value of crypto to increase thanks to Trump’s second term. When it comes to crypto kiosks, Senator Scott and his colleagues have a chance to meet those expectations and deliver on Trump’s vision – ensuring that enforcement targets criminals, not law-abiding businesses. That’s how we preserve financial freedom, defend consumer choice, and make America the preeminent leader of the digital economy.

George Crouch is the leader of Crouch’s Crypto Corner, a South Carolina-based platform dedicated to educating the public on digital assets, advocating for blockchain innovation, and building a strong local crypto community.

