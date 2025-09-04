Beer Battle In South Carolina Lowcountry

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

A Lowcountry, South Carolina couple are suing their former friends and business partners over a beer business gone bad, according to a civil suit filed in Charleston County last week.

According to the lawsuit, plaintiffs Lisa Pollner and Caleb Fournier of Sullivans Island, S.C. are suing their former friends and neighbors – Scott Hansen and Meghan Hansen (along with two business entities) – in an effort to “remedy the fraud carried out by (the Hansens) to entice the plaintiffs to invest $500,000 into a beer business, only to learn that the Hansens used all of the funds invested for their personal benefit, trips and every day expenses.”

That beer business, Island Brands, reportedly attracted numerous Lowcountry investors who are now raising questions about the money they put in. The company also obtained significant capital through crowdsourcing.

The complaint from Pollner and Fournier – filed last Thursday (August 28, 2025) in Charleston County – alleged that Scott Hansen “fancied himself as the mastermind behind Island Brand” and as a “show man who would market the start-up beer company into success.”

“In actuality, he was a roadside con artist,” the filing continued.

According to the complaint (.pdf), the Hansens “met and befriended” Poller and Fournier in early 2018, becoming “close friends” with them.

***

“Lisa and Caleb trusted Scott and Meghan, cared for their children and believed the feeling was mutual,” the filing noted.

In May of 2018, after allegedly being approached by Scott Hansen, Poller and Fournier made an initial investment of $125,000 in Hansen’s venture – which purportedly secured for them a 2.5% equitable stake in Island Brands’ parent company, American Beverage Holding LLC. According to the complaint, though, this money “was not an investment, it was a support system for Scott and Megan.”

“The funds allegedly invested by Lisa and Caleb into ABH were used by the Hansens for a week-long vacation in Telluride, Colorado,” the lawsuit claimed. “They also used the funds for their online subscriptions, such as for Netflix and Xbox, paid for their groceries and medicines, gas, Starbucks, and fancy meals.”

The Hansens “took active steps to conceal the truth” about the money, including “having lawyers produce documents showing the investment and the value of it.”

Four months after the initial investment – in October of 2018 – Poller and Fournier wired another $125,000 to the Hansens as part of an additional investment in the venture, per the lawsuit, allegedly unaware they had already “blown through the money.”

“Scott and Meghan continued using Lisa and Caleb’s money for their own needs and to support the façade of a wealthy, successful couple,” the complaint alleged. “In actuality, they were both fraudsters.”

Four months after that payment – in February of 2019 – Hansen allegedly made false representations to Fournier about acquiring an additional stake in his businesses, this time requiring a $250,000 payment.

***

***

Once again, per the complaint, Pollner and Fournier ponied up the cash – which, according to their complaint, allowed the Hansens to “finance their fake lifestyle, masquerading as successful people living the good life on Sullivans Island.”

Throughout this time, Pollner and Fournier allegedly continued to believe they were “founding members” of Hansen’s company and “would routinely attend Island Brand events and often remark to guests of their commitment to ABH and their investments.”

Fournier also allegedly spent another $30,000 of his own money on “marketing events with local bands and DJs” in an effort to grow the business.

All the while, according to the lawsuit, Hansen was taking “active steps to fraudulently conceal his conduct, specifically the fact that he pocketed Lisa and Caleb’s money and that they were not, in fact, investors in ABH.”

Meanwhile, Hansen allegedly used another company he created – MOTU LLC – to house his and his wife’s interest in the company.

***

Scott Hansen (Island Brands)

***

According to the lawsuit, Hansen was eventually “forced out” of his role as CEO of Island Brands – leaving the company on the “brink of bankruptcy.”

A private equity firm reportedly purchased the “limited assets” of the brand at some point within the last two years, including its beer recipe and name. ABH – the company Pollner and Fournier purportedly invested in – was dissolved in May 2025.

An undated notice posted to Island Brands website offered its former investors a bitter aftertaste.

“As the new brand operators of Island Brands, we recognize that when ABH HoldCo. ceased operations it resulted in a loss of investment for its founding investors,” the notice stated. “Therefore, as the new brand owners we want to extend our gratitude for your continued support and offer all previous investors a 50% rebate on all retail purchases of Island Coastal Lager and Island Active beer products.”

The rebate is only good through March 31, 2026, however.

FITSNews has reached out to Island Brands for comment. In the event we receive a reply, we will certainly provide that information to our audience – just as we also intend to publish any and all formal answers to these claims filed by attorneys representing the defendants.

***

THE FILING…

(S.C. Ninth Judicial Circuit)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

