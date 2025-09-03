State House Watch: New Entries In Upstate Special Elections

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Following South Carolina state senator Roger Nutt‘s untimely Alzheimer’s diagnosis – and his subsequent resignation from the S.C. General Assembly – multiple candidates have submitted paperwork to fill the seat he is vacating. Candidates have also filed paperwork to fill the S.C. House seat vacated by state representative Bobby Cox, who stepped down for the expressed purpose of campaigning for Nutt’s seat.

Despite receiving Nutt’s endorsement to succeed him, Cox abruptly suspended his campaign ahead of the Labor Day holiday – citing escalating work obligations.

Nutt and Cox’s irrevocable resignations have paved the way for former teacher and conservative grassroots leader Dianne Mitchell to run for Cox’s seat, and for Spartanburg County councilman Justin Bradley to campaign for Nutt’s seat.

Dianne Mitchell and family.

Last week, Mitchell formally entered the race for Cox’s seat – S.C. House District 21 (.pdf). Her biography noted she was “born and raised in Greenville, graduating from both Wade Hampton High School and Furman University.”

“Early in her career, she taught music and arts in elementary and middle school,” Mitchell’s bio continued, and while raising her children also “ran a preschool music program, taught Sunday School to youth, and served in multiple leadership roles for her children’s sports team, schools, and civic organizations.”

Mitchell earned the endorsements of Greenville sheriff Hobart Lewis, upstate businessman John Warren and multiple S.C. House members including Thomas Beach, Mike Burns, Stephen Frank, Sarita Edgerton, Jay Kilmartin, Joe White, Lee Gilreath, Jordan Pace and April Cromer

Cromer told FITSNews she has “known Dianne Mitchell for years and have the utmost love and respect for her.”

“Dianne has spent most of her adult life advocating for lower taxes, lower spending and an education system focused on building up our next generation,” Cromer said, added that Mitchell’s “unwavering commitment to these conservative principles, combined with her character and leadership, make her exceptionally qualified to serve.”

“I am confident she will be an outstanding representative for District 21,” Cromer continued.

Justin Bradley Files for S.C. Senate (Facebook)

On Wednesday afternoon (September 3, 2025), Spartanburg County councilman Justin Bradley joined the race to fill the remainder of Nutt’s term. In a Facebook post announcing his bid, Bradley reflected on his time serving alongside Nutt as a councilman – and commended his decision to relinquish his seat in light of his illness.

“I’ve been proud to call Roger a friend, colleague, and mentor over the past decade,” Bradley wrote, adding that while he was “devastated to find out about Roger’s medical diagnosis, I respect his decision to do the right thing for his constituents and allow someone else to carry the fight for conservative solutions in Columbia.”

Bradley highlighted the issues he would prioritize if elected to represent South Carolina’s rapidly-growing Upstate population.

“We must tackle the biggest challenges facing Spartanburg and Greenville Counties: fix our crumbling and congested roads, lower taxes, and attract economic development while managing growth responsibly,” Bradley said.

He also highlighted his record of conservative governance as a councilman.

“I supported our law enforcement and raised deputy pay by 30 percent, added $4 million annually to our budget for road and bridge improvements without raising taxes, helped secure $2.6 billion in private investment and over 6,700 jobs, and opposed every property tax increase,” Bradley wrote.

Bradley is facing multiple credible challengers. Former state senator Lee Bright – who represented this district for two terms – seems to be a frontrunner to reclaim his old seat.

Bright was first elected to represent this district in 2008 – and reelected four years later as the Tea Party movement in the Palmetto State reached its zenith. In 2016, however, Bright was narrowly defeated by former senator Scott Talley in a Republican runoff election. Two years after losing his seat, Bright was beaten again by William Timmons in another GOP runoff election – this time for the U.S. fourth district congressional seat.

Last spring, Bright ran unsuccessfully for this seat – losing to Nutt in yet another Republican runoff.

In addition to Bright, former Spartanburg County clerk of court Hope Blackley is also campaigning for this seat. Blackley is hosting a campaign kickoff event in Moore, S.C. this Thursday (September 4, 2025).

Filing for this special election closes at 12:00 p.m. EDT this Saturday (September 6, 2025). A special partisan primary election for this seat is currently scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025, with partisan runoffs scheduled for two weeks later – on November 4, 2025. The special election itself is scheduled to be held on December 23, 2025.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised as to the latest developments in this race…

