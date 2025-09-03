Ron Rallis California Arrest Revives South Carolina Scandal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

South Carolina real estate mogul Ron Rallis – whose acrimonious and exceedingly public beef with U.S. congressman William Timmons nearly torpedoed the latter’s reelection bid last year – is back in the news.

And once again, that news is not good…

On the evening of July 2, 2025 in Newport Beach, California, Rallis was involved in a domestic incident with a female victim. While arrest records and incident reports have not been provided to FITSNews, documents adjacent to the incident offer some details of what transpired – and the charge Rallis originally faced.

For example, a bail receipt provided by Rallis’ attorneys indicated he was booked by the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) at 11:42 p.m. PDT on July 2 under suspicion of violating California Penal Code § 273.5(a) – which is the state’s domestic violence statute.

That charge, a felony, is reserved for a person who “willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim… (who is) the offender’s cohabitant or former cohabitant” or someone who is “the offender’s fiancé, or someone with whom the offender has, or previously had, an engagement or dating relationship.”

***

(Newport Beach Police Department)

***

Rallis was granted a $50,000 bond in connection with that charge. It is not immediately clear, however, whether a case against him is still pending. Sources familiar with the investigation say the alleged victim has moved back to South Carolina and is declining to cooperate with prosecutors.

Rallis’ attorneys insist the case “got thrown out.”

Attempts by FITSNews to reach the alleged victim were unsuccessful, and other sources familiar with the incident declined to go on the record for fear of retribution from Rallis.

According to an emergency protective order issued in the immediate aftermath of the incident, though, Rallis allegedly “punched, pushed and strangled (the) victim.”

“They have (a) history of domestic violence and she was in fear,” the emergency order noted.

Multiple sources familiar with the incident have indicated the alleged victim received a “closed-fist” punch to the face – a blow which resulted in a mandibular fracture (i.e. a broken lower jaw) and a concussion.

***

(Provided)

***

Sources close to Rallis have disputed the version of events referenced in the protective order. They also pointed to a charge leveled against the alleged victim in North Carolina – specifically an incident of domestic violence in Asheville in which she was purportedly the aggressor. However, that charge has been dismissed and expunged, per court sources in Buncombe County.

While Rallis’ allies sought to frame the saga as part of a mutually volatile relationship in which both parties bore the blame, a previous girlfriend of his told FITSNews Rallis was also physically abusive in their relationship.

“(He) pushed me and left bruises from grabbing me and holding me down,” the former girlfriend told us.

The source also challenged Rallis’ explanation for the California incident, saying the alleged victim in that case weighed under 90 pounds and was a full foot shorter than the Greenville, S.C. developer – who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

***

Rallis, 46, became a household name in South Carolina via the ‘Days of our Congressman’ drama, which began in 2022 and lingered through the 2024 election season. During that saga, Rallis repeatedly called out Timmons for having an extramarital affair with his former wife, Charleston, S.C. tech executive Paula Dhier.

Timmons acknowledged his extramarital relationship with Dhier in June 2022 and shortly thereafter he and his ex-wife jointly announced their separation. Meanwhile, Rallis and Dhier reached a settlement in their high-profile divorce and custody case two years ago. Both court files are now sealed.

Rallis achieved peak notoriety when he strode into a West End Greenville church he had previously purchased – and painted pink – and gave this news outlet an exclusive interview regarding his starring role in the Timmons’ sex scandal. As television crews gathered outside, Rallis spoke passionately about his battle for custody of his daughter with Dhier.

Sources familiar with the status of Timmons’ relationship with Dhier say she and the fourth-term congressman are no longer dating – but remain on good terms. As for Dhier’s relationship with Rallis, the two are reportedly co-parenting their daughter but have not rekindled their prior romance, despite rumors to the contrary.

The California domestic violence incident is obviously not Rallis’ first brush with the law. He was arrested in Charleston County last fall on multiple charges following a vehicular stop – and prior to that he spent three months in jail after being found in contempt of a Greenville family court in connection with his divorce and custody battle.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of any updates related to this case…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

