RJ May To Appear In Federal Court

by WILL FOLKS and ANDY FANCHER

Disgraced former South Carolina state representative Robert John “RJ” May III is scheduled to appear in court this week as his federal prosecution on multiple counts of distributing child sex abuse material (CSAM, a.k.a. child pornography) moves forward.

As exclusively reported by FITSNews, May was arrested on June 11, 2025, on a ten-count federal indictment accusing him of distributing more than 220 CSAM videos under the alias “Joebidennnn69.” According to a 22-page motion from prosecutors, the material included graphic footage depicting the rape of infants and toddlers.

Prosecutors allege this stomach-turning content was distributed via Kik — a freeware instant messaging app — over a five-day span while May was actively campaigning for reelection. It was during that same election season that May and his allies in the S.C. Freedom Caucus not only secured victories – but expanded their presence at the S.C. State House.

On June 12, 2025, May was denied bond on the federal charges field against him. He is currently being held at the Edgefield County Detention Center pending the resolution of his case.

***

***

Last month, federal authorities arrested a traveling nurse in Oklahoma who allegedly received CSAM files from May. Christian Soto of Oklahoma City is accused of using Kik under the alias “randomcouplehere” to communicate with the former lawmaker, who prosecutors say was operating under the username “joebidennnn69,” according to an affidavit filed with the federal complaint.

May will appear before U.S. district court judge Cameron McGowan Currie at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday (September 4, 2025) at the Matthew J. Perry courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C. According to our sources, the purpose of his appearance is an “attorney status hearing.”

May reportedly requested the hearing himself, although it is not immediately clear whether he has obtained a new lawyer or intends to represent himself pro se. In late June — two weeks after his indictment — May appeared in court without Columbia-based attorney Dayne Phillips, who represented him at his initial hearing.

At his second hearing, May was appointed a public defender. However, jailhouse phone calls and messages obtained by FITSNews indicated he was weighing the cost of hiring private attorney Aimee Zmroczek – as well as retaining an expert witness.

***

The same communications — obtained under the Freedom of Information Act — also captured May expressing interest in “pumping out some motions,” specifically to “suppress” evidence, although it is unclear what exactly he was seeking to challenge.

As of this writing, it does not appear that May — or his public defender — has filed any motions in advance of tomorrow’s hearing.

On August 11, 2025, May belatedly resigned from the S.C. House of Representatives — giving up a seat he held for nearly five years. May’s resignation comes a little over a year after FITSNews first reported on the looming federal investigation into his alleged activities – and just days after we reported on his new life behind bars.

Count on FITSNews to attend tomorrow’s hearing and provide our audience with updates on the latest developments.

***

