Lottery Hunts Now Open For Quail, Waterfowl Across South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced public lottery hunts for quail and waterfowl opened on Monday (September 1, 2025) and will continue through October 15, 2025.

Applications to hunt quail at McBee Wildlife Management Area (WMA) require a non-refundable $20 fee and youth hunters must be at least ten years old, but each application must list an adult as the primary applicant. Up to three hunters may apply together.

Additionally, Bobwhite Hills WMA – which is located along the Sumter-Lee county line – will be hosting three quail lottery hunts, as extensive quail habitat renovations are underway and spring whistle counts indicate there are a limited number of birds at this time.

Each hunt is limited to a single day – running from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT – with hunters required to bring their own dogs and equipment and vacate the property by 5:00 p.m. EDT each day.

***

RELATED | 2025 DOVE HUNTING SEASON IN SOUTH CAROLINA

***

SCDNR notes that a quail bag limit of ten birds per day will be enforced and hunters will be allowed to load no more than three shells per gun at any one time.

The application for the waterfowl lottery – which includes paddle ducks, diving ducks, geese and swans – requires a non-refundable fee of $20 for all applicants for the Multi-site lottery hunt and $5 per youth applicant for the Youth Multi-site waterfowl hunt.

Youth hunters may apply without an adult, with up to two youths allowed per application – but if selected, they must be accompanied on the hunt by one adult who is at least 21-years-old. Only one adult is permitted to attend with the youth applicants.

For all waterfowl hunt sites, hunters are permitted to only bring any equipment that they can carry – as well as chest waders and strong flashlights or headlamps – and will be limited to one bag of decoys per party.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

SCDNR notes in the rules and regulations that when hunting waterfowl:

Hunting from banks or dikes is NOT allowed.

Shooting hours on all sites are one-half hour before official sunrise to 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The use of retrievers is strongly recommended and all dogs must be kept on a leash when not hunting. While hunting, retrievers must remain in close proximity to the hunter except during actual retrieving. Hunters are limited to one dog per party.

Nontoxic shot (steel, bismuth or other Federally approved shot) is required on all areas and each hunter will be limited to 25 shells; 10 gauge or larger guns are not allowed.

Geese can be taken at all sites on those dates that fall within the established goose season for that area of the state where your selected hunt site is located.

Alcohol is prohibited and participation in the hunt constitutes consent to search of persons and their belongings.

The total number of waterfowl harvested in South Carolina during the 2024-2025 hunting season was 2,521 – which included 25 different species of birds hunted over the course of four months.

In 2024, quail call counts rose on 23 survey routes ( 34% ) but declined on 34 routes ( 50% ) compared to the previous year. Overall, statewide counts recorded 75 fewer birds than in 2023 – a 19% drop.

After the selection process occurs for both quail and waterfowl, all applicants will receive an email notification of the drawing results from SCDNR- which can be viewed on your GoOutdoorsSC profile.

FITSNews will continue to track South Carolina’s upcoming hunting seasons – along with any updates to regulations, harvest numbers and other key developments in the field.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

