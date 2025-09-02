Guest Column: Nancy Mace Would Deeply Damage South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL McCORKLE

***

In 2022, I decided to vote for Nancy Mace in the Republican primary for the U.S. Congress against her rival Katie Arrington. I thought it was a strategic decision because Mace seemed at that time to be a little more moderate and was, ironically, not the Trump-backed candidate. I knew with the deeply racially gerrymandered maps in South Carolina District 1, only the Republican really had a chance of winning. In my life I have voted for Republicans and Democrats, but my vote for Mace ended up being perhaps the vote I regretted the most.

Currently, I am most concerned about the future of our democracy and standing against authoritarianism, which Republicans and Democrats used to be able to agree on. However, Mace has decided that she is going to follow Trump and his authoritarianism wherever it leads.

Also, like the leader of her party, she will try to engage in whatever antics are necessary for her to stay in the spotlight and to raise drama while simultaneously raising her profile.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

I do not agree with many of the actions of Governor Henry McMaster or the Attorney General, Alan Wilson – especially their cruel policies towards immigrants. I am also not largely in agreement with Mace’s other GOP rivals for governor, such as Rep. Ralph Norman or Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. They are more conservative on many issues than Nancy Mace, but I would far prefer any of them compared to Mace because I think they have some level of respect for their job and their constituents.

Mace wants to be the center of attention, which is a dangerous dynamic for someone trying to represent the good of the state. No matter what happens, she is the loud, aggrieved victim. She continually needs to create new outlandish antics and say outrageous things so she can be on the news.

Unfortunately, this is often at the expense of vulnerable populations like the immigrant community, whom she continuously demonizes and scapegoats. Much like Ron DeSantis in Florida or Greg Abbott in Texas, she will sacrifice the good of her state for national political ambitions and notoriety.

***

RELATED | ELECTION INTEGRITY STANDOFF

***

Our state is divided by politics (largely along racial lines in South Carolina). The last thing we needed is such a divisive leader as Mace. I will be honest; I had some trepidation about even writing this editorial. For years, I have consistently written about McMaster, Graham, Scott, Wilson, and others without any fear. However, I am concerned about the vindictiveness and pettiness of Mace. However, it is for that very reason that I think we need to make sure that she never comes close to holding state office.

I hope she can find her personal peace and actual follow the teachings of loving one’s neighbor from the faith she professes instead of taking out her anger and need for attention at the expense of vulnerable populations. In the current moment, she does not have the character or sound mind to be in a position of power.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will McCorkle lives in Summerville. He is an education professor and a former high school history teacher. He writes extensively on issues of immigration and authoritarianism.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

