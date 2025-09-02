Crossroads 2026: Pamela Evette Unloads On Nancy Mace

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Mired in single digits in most early South Carolina gubernatorial polls, second term lieutenant governor Pamela Evette is going negative – aggressively – against the newly minted frontrunner in this race, U.S. first district congresswoman Nancy Mace.

Evette uncorked a haymaker against the third-term Republican congresswoman this week, hearkening back to her 2021 opposition to then-outgoing U.S. president Donald Trump.

Mace was outspoken in her criticism of Trump at the time – something the former/future president took personally the following spring when he supported a primary challenger against her in her first bid for reelection.

Mace prevailed despite Trump endorsing her opponent, and the two have since made amends – although Evette’s ad effectively chronicled the period from 2021-2022 when the two politicians were bitter rivals.

Specifically, the ad highlights comments made by Trump at a March 2022 rally covered extensively by our media outlet at the time…

When someone shows you who they are, believe them. Nancy Mace has only ever been loyal to one person — herself. pic.twitter.com/ofpueepwBu — Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) September 2, 2025

FITSNews previously reported on Evette’s plans to launch a major advertising offensive during the month of September – and it’s now abundantly clear this months-long promotional blitz (rumored to top $1 million in television buys alone) is a two-pronged operation.

Prong one? Raising Evette’s lagging name identification by portraying her as a loyal foot soldier to Trump (something she does in another recent ad).

Prong two? Savaging Mace as a political opportunist and erstwhile #NeverTrumper.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them,” Evette wrote in post on X accompanying her new ad. “Nancy Mace has only ever been loyal to one person — herself.”

While Mace has been surging in the polls, Evette has failed to launch with GOP voters since announcing her candidacy. Meanwhile, her campaign has been hit with several harsh headlines (here and here).

Mace’s campaign seized on one of those in its response to the blistering advertisement.

“Nancy Mace was one of the first hires for President Trump’s 2015 campaign while the nice lady from Ohio was busy sipping cocktails at the country club trying to manage her husband’s alleged fraud problems,” Mace’s spokesperson Sydney Long said.

“She’s embarrassed President Trump,” Long added, noting how the president recently “posted our polling showing Nancy Mace with a massive lead.”

Mace is one of five announced candidates for the GOP gubernatorial nomination – along with Evette, four-term attorney general Alan Wilson, fifth district congressman Ralph Norman and state senator Josh Kimbrell.

Filing for next spring’s partisan primary elections opens in March, with the primary itself scheduled for June 9, 2026. In the event no candidate wins a majority of votes in the primary, a runoff election would be held two weeks later (on June 23, 2026). As noted, the GOP primary is the race to watch in South Carolina. As we often note, Democrats haven’t won a gubernatorial race since 1998 – and haven’t won a statewide election since 2006. That means whomever captures the Republican nomination is all but assured of prevailing in the general election next November.

