Clemson Slides, Gamecocks Climb In National Rankings

by WILL FOLKS

For the first time in nearly a dozen years, South Carolina is back in the top ten – in one poll, anyway.

Head coach Shane Beamer‘s Gamecocks ( 1-0, 0-0 SEC ) landed at No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll following their 24-11 season-opening win over unranked Virginia Tech. That’s a three-spot bump from their preseason ranking. South Carolina narrowly missed cracking the top ten (landing at No. 11 ) in the latest coaches’ poll, notching a two-spot uptick on that survey.

Both rankings are South Carolina’s highest since the 2014 preseason poll, in which the Gamecocks entered that year ranked No. 9 nationally in both the AP and coaches’ polls.

SC Top 10 ? pic.twitter.com/yQbxtXvU8u — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) September 2, 2025

While South Carolina is inching up in the rankings, Clemson – a perennial playoff contender – slid in the polls following its 17-10 defeat at the hands of then-No. 9 LSU. The Tigers ( 0-1, 0-0 ACC ) dropped from No. 4 to No. 8 in the AP poll and from No. 6 to No. 8 in the coaches’ poll.

LSU, meanwhile, climbed from No. 9 in both polls to No. 3 in the AP poll and No. 4 in the coaches’ poll on the strength of its victory in Death Valley (or as it head coach Brian Kelly referred to it, “Death Valley Jr.”).

Like preseason No. 1 Texas and No. 5/6 Notre Dame, Clemson was one of three top ten teams to lose its season opener but remain ranked in the top ten in the first in-season poll. Texas was only the sixth preseason No. 1 to lose its first game – and the first to do so since 1990, when Miami fell to then-No. 16 BYU on the road in Provo, Utah.

Clemson tight end Olsen Patt-Henry (11) sails over LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) for a catch during first-half action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

The Bayou Bengals joined Georgia – which was ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the coaches’ poll – as the highest ranked Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams. Along with Texas and South Carolina, six other SEC programs made both polls: Florida (No. 13/15 ), Ole Miss (No. 14/20 ), Tennessee (No. 17/22 ), Texas A&M (No. 19/22 ) Alabama (No. 20/21 ) and Oklahoma (No. 18/24 ).

Alabama’s rankings were its lowest since the 2008 preseason poll had the Crimson Tide ranked No. 24 .

Clemson was joined by three other Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) programs – No. 5/7 Miami, No. 14/19 Florida State and No. 16/17 SMU. Florida State began the season unranked but surged into the rankings courtesy of an upset win over Alabama.

Clemson plays the Seminoles at home on November 8, 2025 – one of three remaining games against ranked opponents. Meanwhile, South Carolina has six ranked opponents on its 2025 slate – including a brutal five-game stretch against LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Since becoming South Carolina’s head coach ahead of the 2021 season, Beamer is 6-15 against ranked opponents.

