Election Integrity Standoff: South Carolina Refusing To Turn Over Voter File

A national drama over access to state-based election data is unfolding in the Palmetto State…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

South Carolina’s Republican leaders want the state’s ostensibly independent election commission (SCVotes.gov) to turn over the Palmetto State’s list of more than 3.3 million registered voters to Donald Trump‘s Department of Justice (DOJ).

Governor Henry McMaster and SCGOP chairman Drew McKissick are both on the record in support of the move, which they believe is vital to upholding election integrity. So far, though, the Palmetto State’s top election official – Howie Knapp – has refused to comply with the request.

Knapp’s board of directors met last Wednesday (August 27, 2025) to discuss the matter. Meanwhile, DOJ has given his agency until this Friday (September 5, 2025) to turn over the information.

It’s a surprising standoff in a red state which has overwhelmingly backed Trump in the last three elections – and where polls show many voters (including a majority of GOP primary voters) believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Complicating matters further? Knapp remains the focus of a state-level criminal investigation tied to allegations of misconduct first reported by FITSNews back in January. That inquiry is being led by investigators with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) as well as the S.C. Office of Inspector General (SCOIG).

How did all of this start?

Trump issued an executive order on March 25, 2025 directing attorney general Pam Bondi to conduct an extensive review of state records as part of a broader federal effort to “restrict non-citizens from registering to vote or voting.”

In prioritizing enforcement of this federal directive, Bondi was instructed to obtain “state-issued identification records and driver license databases.” In seeking this information, Trump’s order instructed Bondi to “enter into information-sharing agreements, to the maximum extent possible, with the chief state election official or multi-member agency of each state.”

***

***

Trump also empowered Bondi to “take appropriate action with respect to states that fail to comply with the list maintenance requirements of the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act.”

How will the feds know if states are complying? By reviewing the files, naturally…

Another purpose of the information-sharing agreements was for states to provide DOJ with “detailed information on all suspected violations of state and federal election laws discovered by state officials.”

If states declined to enter into the information-sharing agreements – or refused to assist the feds in prosecuting election crimes – Trump directed DOJ to “prioritize enforcement of federal election integrity laws” and to “review for potential withholding” grants and other funds distributed by the agency to state and local governments for “law enforcement and other purposes.”

***

U.S. president Donald Trump in the Oval Office on March 25, 2025. (The White House)

***

“Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic,” Trump wrote in his order. “The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election.”

Trump also noted state governments “must safeguard American elections in compliance with federal laws that protect Americans’ voting rights and guard against dilution by illegal voting, discrimination, fraud, and other forms of malfeasance and error. According to Trump, these laws have not been “adequately enforced” with multiple states “counting ballots received after Election Day” and failing to “prohibit non-citizens from registering to vote.”

SCDP chairwoman Christale Spain recently referred to DOJ’s request as “an unacceptable, unprovoked invasion of privacy and a dangerous example of federal overreach.”

Left-leaning think tanks have gone further, accusing Trump of “pursuing a concerted strategy to undermine the next election.”

“The executive branch has no authority to run our elections, nor any authority to compile a massive database of voters’ personal information,” Eileen O’Connor of the far left Brennan Center wrote last week. “The DOJ’s efforts threaten individuals’ privacy and constitute yet another way in which the federal government is seeking to interfere with states’ constitutionally mandated power to conduct elections.”

So far, South Carolina’s elections director appears to be siding with those voices…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

