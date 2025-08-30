Gamecocks Versus Hokies: Spotlight On The Stars To Watch

Gamecocks favored in season opener as Shane Beamer faces off against the program his father built…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks prepare to launch their 2025 football season against Virginia Tech, two of the nation’s most talked-about quarterbacks are setting the stage for a high-stakes clash of offensive firepower and defensive grit.

While South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer readies his team to face Virginia Tech – the program his father, Hall of Famer Frank Beamer, led for nearly three decades – all eyes will be on quarterback LaNorris Sellers to set the tone offensively.

Already earning national buzz as a Heisman Trophy contender, Sellers entered last season as an unknown commodity. This season? He’s viewed as one of the top five quarterbacks in America.

Sellers – the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year – amassed 2,534 passing yards, 674 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns during his first year as the Gamecocks signal caller, leading the team to an overall record of 9-4 .

***

RELATED | TOP QUARTERBACKS FUEL HEISMAN HYPE

***

Sellers is working to expand his impact – with wideouts Mazeo Bennett Jr. and Nyck Harbor expected to play pivotal roles in helping him stretch the field.

In his freshman campaign, Bennett wasted no time making an impact – appearing in all 13 games with four starts. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound wide receiver hauled in 30 catches for 337 yards and three touchdowns, leading all South Carolina receivers in production as a true freshman.

Standing 6-foot-5 and renowned for his world-class speed, Harbor enters his third season in garnet and black looking to build on steady gains at wideout. Harbor appeared in all 13 games last year with eight starts, posting 26 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns as he continued to grow into the position.

South Carolina’s offense will also look to freshman offensive lineman Shedrick Sarratt Jr. of Gaffney, S.C. – one of 37 players named to the eighth annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List and named the Gamecocks’ Newcomer of the Spring for the Offense.

At running back, South Carolina got a boost this week when the NCAA ruled transfer Rahsul Faison was eligible to play at running back. In two seasons at Utah State, Faison rushed for 1,845 yards on 316 carries in two seasons – scoring 13 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for another 151 yards during his two years with the Aggies.

Faison and graduate student Oscar Adaway III will try and replace Reheim “Rocket” Sanders – who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an un-drafted free agent, but was later claimed by the Cleveland Browns this year.

***

27 DAYS UNTIL GAMECOCK FOOTBALL!! ??



Wearing #27, Oscar Adaway hauled in a 27-yard reception in the second quarter of the Gamecocks’ 35-9 beatdown of Oklahoma in Norman! ?



LaNorris Sellers rolled out of the pocket and delivered a strike on the run,

yet another highlight in a… pic.twitter.com/8NodTcSfyk — Famously Garnet Sports (@FamouslyGarnet) August 4, 2025

***

Fueled by the chance to pull off an upset, the Hokies will lean heavily on quarterback Kyron Drones – a redshirt senior from Houston, Texas who also landed on the Maxwell Award watch list.

Prior to an injury ending his 2024 season prematurely, Drones started as quarterback in nine games – completing 136 of 224 passes ( 61% ) for 1,562 yards with 10 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Expected to have a breakout season for Virginia Tech is freshman running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. – the four-star commit who amassed over 8,100 yards on the ground in his high school career and was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Football Player of the Year in Virginia.

In the passing game, the offense will rely on returning wideout Ayden Greene – who caught 19 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns last season. Joining Greene is graduate student Donavon Greene – who finished the 2024 season with 23 catches for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

***

***

Although South Carolina appears to have the stronger offense, Virginia Tech is expected to have an upper hand on defense – led by seniors Keyshawn Burgos and Kelvin Gilliam Jr., both of whom are expected to make a profound impact this Sunday in Atlanta.

In 2024, Burgos posted 33 tackles, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery, while Gilliam Jr. added 33 tackles – including 11 solo stops – and a sack.

As for the Gamecocks, edge rusher Dylan Stewart – a member of the 2024 SEC All-Freshman team – is considered the leader for the defense after posting 23 total tackles – including 10.5 tackles for loss – and 6.5 sacks during his 2024 breakout season.

Lining up alongside Stewart is freshman standout Jaquavious Dodd – a Taylors, S.C. native and 2024 5A All-State selection by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association – as well as defensive back Demarcus Leach, who earned all-class all-state honors and a Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas nod of his own last season.

Sunday’s showdown will be one of two 2025 Alfac Kickoff Games held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with kickoff set for 3 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN, with Bob Wischusen handling the play-by-play and Louis Riddick providing the color commentary. Kris Budden will work the sidelines and ESPN Radio will also have a national audience with Marc Kestecher and Kelly Stouffer in the booth and Ian Fitzsimmons patrolling the sidelines.

South Carolina is currently listed as a 7.5 -point favorite with ESPN’s matchup predictor giving the Gamecocks a 70.9% chance of victory.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

