South Carolinians Ready To Roll The Dice On Legalizing Gambling

by DUSTIN OLSON

***

With summer winding down, football fever is in full force. South Carolinians are crazy about the sport, with lots of folks counting down the days until the 2025 season kicks off.

There’s another tradition many fans will also be following. Once it begins, they will jump into their cars and trucks and cross the state line to North Carolina, where it’s legal to bet on sporting events.

That means Palmetto State cash flows into the neighboring Tar Heel state due to South Carolina’s ban on gambling.

But is public opinion changing on the south side of the state line? A new poll shows the answer is a resounding, “Yes!”

Attitudes about wagering have evolved in recent years. They began shifting on Jan. 31, 2010, when the South Carolina Education Lottery participated in its very first multi-state Powerball drawing. From that moment until FY 2023-24, it has transferred an estimated $6.8 billion to education. It’s likely the public’s embrace of that program is helping to fuel a desire to see state restrictions on other types of gaming eased.

***

My company, American Pulse Research & Polling, surveyed 570 likely South Carolina Republican Primary voters between July 16 and 19. Most attention focused on the poll showing Attorney General Alan Wilson narrowly leading Congresswoman Nancy Mace in the race for governor, but the most surprising findings came from two questions we asked on gambling.

We first asked, “Do you support or oppose allowing casino-style gambling in South Carolina if it were restricted to designated zones and the tax revenues were mandated to support programs such as schools and roads?”

A solid 59.2% of respondents support it, while a total of 35.2% oppose it. Some 5.6% said they were unsure or didn’t know. (The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.1%).

It’s worth noting that discussion of high-end projects, such as a $1 billion casino-resort proposed by Greenville developer Wallace Cheves for Santee, S.C., within the so-called “corridor of shame” keeps the issue elevated in the public eye.

We followed that up by asking, “Do you support or oppose legalizing sports betting in South Carolina if all tax revenues were dedicated to funding public programs like schools and roads?”

On that question, while total support dipped slightly to 52% , it remains significantly ahead of those who oppose it, which stands at 41% . Another seven percent said they’re unsure or didn’t know.

Sports betting proponents point to advancements within the gaming industry. For many years, discussions about wagering on sporting events conjured images of dealing with a shady street-corner bookie. But that is no longer the case in 2025.

***

Groups like the Sports Betting Alliance work with industry leaders such as FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, and Fanatics Sportsbook to help ensure the wagering experience is safe and above board. Their goal is to replace unregulated betting platforms and operations that often lack safeguards and protections for players and which frequently evade paying taxes. In short, it appears either the efforts of proponents or simply cultural shifts are improving the industry’s image and gaining civic acceptance.

It should be noted that both questions included a phrase about dedicating tax revenue to public programs, such as schools and roads. Given South Carolinians’ acceptance of a state lottery stipulating that proceeds must be targeted to public education, the results suggest that the same formula could be replicated to secure public support for other types of sanctioned gaming.

Additionally, while our survey focused on the upcoming GOP gubernatorial primary due to the substantial numerical advantage of Republicans within the state, there is no reason to suggest that the results would be different among South Carolina Democrats. National polling, such as a 2022 poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, for instance, shows little difference between support for legalized gambling within the two parties. My assessment is that a strong majority opinion of Republican Primary voters in the Palmetto State is a preview of future policy.

With a crowded field of candidates expected in the 2026 gubernatorial primary, candidates may want to consider adding a plank to their platform supporting sports betting or allowing limited casino-style gaming—if it includes a specific targeted application of revenues—as a way to make their campaign stand out from their opponents.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Dustin Olson is managing partner of American Pulse Research & Polling and the founder of the political consulting firm Olson Strategies & Advertising. A seasoned strategist, he also hosts the top-rated Political Trade Secrets podcast. Olson’s polling can be found at PollingClub.com.

***

