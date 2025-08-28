Berkeley County Deputy Fired, Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

***

A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) was terminated last week after he matched the description of a suspect in an indecent exposure case, leading to his arrest by municipal officers this week.

Jeffrey Wilson, 62, a veteran law enforcement officer who had served with BCSO for several years, was booked into the Charleston County detention center on Thursday morning. His arrest stems from allegations that he exposed himself to a woman inside a coffee shop.

According to booking records, Wilson posted a $5,000 bond and has since been released from custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for October 17, 2025.

Although Wilson was formally arrested this week, his possible connection to the case had already been the subject of speculation in Lowcountry law enforcement circles after the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) distributed a flyer featuring surveillance images of a man resembling him.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The flyer — a request for information — was circulated following an August 18, 2025 incident in which a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a coffee shop on W. Coleman Boulevard.

It included images of a heavier-set man wearing prescription glasses, a blue button-up shirt, shorts, and flip-flops. The text stated that the individual had “exposed his genitals to a woman while at Metto Coffee Shop” and “possibly goes by the name Jeff.”

According to BCSO Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker, Wilson was terminated once the department was notified he was the subject of a criminal investigation.

“We were made aware of a criminal investigation,” Baker told FITSNews following Wilson’s arrest. “Due to the seriousness of the allegations, we terminated his employment.”

FITSNews is awaiting Wilson’s training history from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, including his separation papers, which are expected to detail the nature of his termination.

This story may be updated.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher in Mitchell County, N.C.

(Dynal Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

