South Carolina Neighborhood Pushes Back Against Dubious Development

by WILL FOLKS

***

Residents of a Midlands, South Carolina suburban neighborhood have successfully pushed back (for now) against what an overwhelming majority of homeowners say is a deceptively marketed development – one they insist would erode their property values and lower their quality of life. But this grassroots push to safeguard their community could spawn legal action from developers – setting up a battle which could determine the outcome of similar property fights all across the state.

As South Carolina’s urban areas struggle with an influx of new residents – and as more Americans are priced out of the dream of homeownership – suburbs are witnessing the explosive growth of rental housing developments.

The placement of these developments has elicited considerable controversy – especially when they are dropped adjacent to existing communities (or in this case, dropped in an undeveloped tract of land in the middle of an existing community). The controversy is only exacerbated when members of the community insist the true nature of these projects was not disclosed to them.

Precisely such a drama is playing out at Chesnut Hill Plantation in northwest Columbia, S.C., where residents contend a corporate developer is attempting to put a 127-unit apartment complex in the middle of their community of nearly 700 homes. Residents say the development was originally pitched to the community as owner-occupied townhomes.

***

According to sources familiar with the situation, residents of the neighborhood – which was originally developed in the 1990s – were already upset over the addition of the new townhouses, but became positively livid when they realized the new development would be comprised almost exclusively of rental properties.

This month, more than 500 homeowners in the neighborhood voted to amend Chestnut Hill’s declaration of covenants, conditions, restrictions and easements (a.k.a. its “declaration”) to restrict the leasing of lots. Specifically, property owners are now prohibited from leasing property unless they have “occupied the residence for at least one year prior to the start of the lease.”

Chestnut Hill residents amended their bylaws in accordance with covenants requiring more than 60% of homeowners to sign off on any changes. This threshold was attained despite the proliferation of anonymous flyers warning residents of “serious negative impacts” associated with approving the amendment.

The anonymous flyers referred to the proposed amendment governing leases as a “power grab” that would give the HOA “more control, more money and more power over how we use our own property.”

***

***

“Say no to unfair restrictions,” it warned. “Protect your rights.”

Residents were not fooled by the anonymous flyers.

“They saw right through them,” a source familiar with the recent vote told FITSNews. “They knew who (the flyers) came from.”

Following the neighborhood’s overwhelming approval of the updated declaration, the document (.pdf) was filed with Richland County on Monday (August 25, 2025). According to the Chestnut Hill Homeowners Association, “the new provisions… are in effect.”

So… is that the end of the story?

Absolutely not… in fact, it appears as though the drama is just beginning.

***

FITSNews founding editor Will Folks stands outside the controversial development at Chesnut Hill Plantation on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 26, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

In a letter sent to the HOA last Monday (August 18, 2025), Tier Homes and its partners – who identified themselves as the homebuilders of the townhouses – made it abundantly clear they “relied heavily” on the neighborhood’s previous declarations, which allowed “flexibility in property use, including leasing, without limitation.”

Not only that, the companies promised to challenge the neighborhood’s amendment of those declarations – vowing to “vigorously protect its substantial interests.”

According to the letter (.pdf), the “absence of rental restrictions” in the community for “over three decades” led it to embark upon the development.

“Any amendment attempting to impose new rental restrictions would contradict this original intent and likely be deemed unreasonable and unenforceable,” the letter added, noting such attempts would “directly impair Tier’s vested rights and cause irreparable economic harm.”

“Tier has already commenced construction on these homes and executed a binding contract to sell most of the homes as rental properties,” the letter added.

Neighborhood leaders have acknowledged litigation between developers and the HOA is “inevitable,” but argued the future of their community was on the line.

“If other neighborhoods aren’t careful, it’s going to happen to them,” a source familiar with the situation told us. “We’re scared for our home values.”

FITSNews is planning additional coverage of this unfolding situation in the weeks to come, hoping to speak with HOA representatives, homeowners and representatives of the developer. Stay tuned for more from our media outlet… and if you are aware of similar situations unfolding elsewhere in the Palmetto State, please let us know.

***

