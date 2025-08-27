S.C. Family Caucus Founder Challenges Legislative Leaders On Abortion

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

During a contentious 2025 session of the South Carolina General Assembly, ostensibly “pro-life” legislative leaders hypocritically punted on the issue of abortion – then falsely attacked the lawmaker who attempted to advance a pro-life bill these leaders had previously sponsored.

Such craven duplicity on a hot-button issue led, unsurprisingly, to these legislative leaders being called out by national pro-life advocates – including one group with a proven track record of ousting incumbent lawmakers who cave on pro-life issues.

Students for Life Action publicly criticized S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith and S.C. House judiciary chairman Weston Newton over their ongoing refusal to advance H. 3457, a.k.a. the ‘Human Life Protection Act.’ This bill would have banned all abortions in the Palmetto State, extending the current six-week ban to the moment of conception (or the moment there is a “clinically diagnosable pregnancy”).

Smith was a lead sponsor of this bill, but during the waning days of the legislative session he and Newton refused to advance it – drawing the ire of social conservatives.

Smith and Newton took the criticism they received for their refusal very personally…

***

***

State representative John McCravy of Greenwood, S.C. is the leader of the S.C. Family Caucus. Both McCravy and his group were assailed by “Republican” leaders – and their rank-and-file foot soldiers – over the criticism Smith and Newton (rightfully) received on this issue.

Apparently, anyone not “condemning” these groups was complicit in hurting Smith and Newton’s tender feelings…

Those who support Smith and Newton’s position insist they are merely following a national “recalibration” on the issue of abortion initiated by U.S. president Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign. Pro-life backers contend the opposite is true, though, citing multiple executive actions by Trump which show he is committed to the cause.

Since taking office in January, Trump has rescinded Biden-era regulations which previously expanded “reproductive health access.” He also reinstated the “Mexico City Policy,” which restricts aid to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) which promote or perform abortions overseas.”

Earlier this month, Trump ordered the destruction of a $10 million stockpile of contraceptives and abortion-inducing drugs earmarked for foreign aid programs in keeping with this policy.

More substantively, Trump insisted on the inclusion of one-year prohibition on federal funding for Planned Parenthood as part of his signature “One Big Beautiful Bill” legislation. He’s also removed pro-abortion language from federal websites, withheld funding from various “family planning providers” and worked to get additional pro-life judges appointed to the federal bench.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Pro-life advocates like McCravy also see governor Henry McMaster as having taken a leadership role via his executive order (.pdf) instructing the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) – run by Robby Kerr at the time – to deem abortion clinics “unqualified to provide family planning services” and to “immediately terminate them” from participation in the state’s Medicaid program.

McMaster’s order was upheld by the U.S. supreme court two months ago – marking a major victory for the pro-life movement (and for state sovereignty).

McCravy told FITSNews this week he hopes state lawmakers will follow Trump and McMaster’s lead when the legislature reconvenes in January 2026.

“Governor McMaster has seen a victory in the supreme court on keeping South Carolina taxpayers from paying for abortions through Medicaid funding,” he said. “It’s high time the S.C. legislature follows president Trump and governor McMaster’s lead on protecting the unborn. Over 3,025 babies lost their lives to abortion in South Carolina in 2024 – the fight to protect life is not over!”

Indeed, it is not… even if so-called pro-life leaders like Smith and Newton wish it were.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

