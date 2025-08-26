Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jailed After Domestic Violence Arrest

Second MPPD K-9 handler charged with domestic violence in just over a year.

A police officer in South Carolina’s Grand Strand region is on administrative leave after being arrested earlier this week.

Jail records show 36-year-old Aaron Allston was granted a $5,000 bond on second-degree domestic violence charges and released from custody Tuesday afternoon (August 26, 2025).

Allston, who has served with the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) since 2018, was arrested Monday by officers from the neighboring Horry County Police Department (HCPD).

By 10:19 p.m. EST that evening, Allston had swapped his badge for a jail uniform.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of Aaron Allston,” MPPD said in a statement on Facebook, adding that the department remains “committed to maintaining the trust of our community by holding ourselves to the highest standards.”

MPPD deferred all further questions to HCPD, the agency “handling” the case, which weathered a Badge Gone Bad scandal earlier this spring.

Prior to Allston’s arrest, he appears to have served on MPPD’s K-9 team, handling a dog named Yogi as early as August 2024, according to internet archives.

Allston is not only the second MPPD officer charged with domestic violence in recent years — he is also the second K-9 handler from the department to face such charges.

As FITSNews previously reported, Christopher Turner was charged with second-degree domestic violence last summer by agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), after allegedly assaulting his spouse in view of a surveillance camera.

Then, as now, MPPD acknowledged being “aware of the recent arrest” but directed all questions to the arresting agency.

While Allston’s charges have not yet appeared in the state’s online public index, Turner’s domestic violence case was marked “disposed” just last month.

It remains unclear whether Turner has returned to duty from his leave without pay.

This story may be updated.

