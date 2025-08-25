Kershaw County Deputy Terminated Amid Investigation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy lost his badge after admitting to drinking before driving his patrol car — an incident deemed “unrelated” to a now-closed criminal probe by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Jorien “Jojo” Watson, 26, was fired by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) last month after SLED referred a departmental complaint to his supervisors, according to paperwork (.pdf) obtained from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.

The complaint, deputies wrote, came from an affidavit by a woman who said she had a “romantic relationship” with Watson. The woman claimed she watched him drink alcohol before driving his patrol vehicle.

“(Redacted) stated that she knew this to be factual as she had brought alcohol to his residence for them to consume, and that after consuming the alcohol, he then drove away in his county-issued vehicle,” an investigator wrote. “This agency contacted (Redacted).”

That afternoon, separation papers say, the woman went to the sheriff’s office, confirmed the statement was hers and gave additional details about Watson’s alleged drinking habits — all before his scheduled shift began.

Jorien “Jojo” Watson (Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office)

Watson was then ordered to report for work early and taken to an interview room with Capt. David Miller and Capt. William West. There, he was told of the complaint and reminded of the agency’s policy on “untruthfulness.”

“Watson advised that he understood,” another deputy wrote in the termination papers.

He admitted to the captains that he had consumed alcohol before operating his patrol car “in the past,” according to the records. When asked if there was alcohol inside the vehicle, he answered “no” and handed over his keys.

A search of the car, however, revealed a bag containing empty beer cans and an empty bottle of vodka.

“Those items were collected,” one deputy wrote.

Although at least two deputies were credited with finding open containers in Watson’s county-issued patrol car — a misdemeanor offense under South Carolina law — his termination was recorded as an internal policy violation “not involving misconduct.”

That means Watson is eligible to apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.

Sheriff Lee Boan with former deputy Jorien “Jojo” Watson. (Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office)

Adding to the intrigue, Watson’s separation papers note he is also under investigation by SLED for an “unrelated incident.” The documents say SLED had “cleared” Watson to return to work and that Miller was “under the impression that the matter was resolved.”

The paperwork also states Sheriff Lee Boan requested that SLED conduct an “open threat assessment” of Watson, though it does not specify when the request was made.

In a later statement, SLED confirmed it was asked by KCSO on April 25, 2025, to investigate Watson over “allegations of an assault” nearly three months before his termination.

The 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office ultimately declined to prosecute the case, according to a declination letter available here.

FITSNews subsequently filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with KCSO for Watson’s personnel file — including, but not limited to, “any and all complaints and disciplinary records.”

About a week later, Boan acknowledged the request, apologized for the delay, and said the department was working to fulfill it. FITSNews has since spoken with the department’s general council, Jason Allen.

David Jordan Johnathan Goldsmith

Earlier this year, former KCSO deputy David Jordan was arrested by SLED on charges of misconduct in office and third-degree assault and battery. The charges stem from his time at the Springdale Police Department, where he had worked for about four years.

During Boan’s first year in office, at least four of those cases were brought before him, culminating in Jordan’s January 2020 resignation (.pdf). His separation was recorded as “not involving misconduct,” a designation that cleared the way for him to continue in law enforcement.

The absence of disciplinary action against Jordan contrasts with the case of former KCSO deputy Johnathan Goldsmith, who was convicted in September 2024 of second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office for an unrelated excessive force incident.

That incident led to a series of lawsuits totaling at least $1.5 million in payouts from the county.

Jorien “Jojo” Watson (Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office)

Watson’s termination came after roughly two years under Boan, during which he was a familiar face on KCSO’s Facebook page — pictured accepting treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes and, in a Black History Month post, posing with an AR-15 style patrol rifle.

Earlier this month, KCSO became the first sheriff’s office in South Carolina to deploy TRULEO, an AI-powered investigative suite that not only streamlines case reviews and timelines but also conducts anonymous interviews and analyzes body-camera footage.

This story may be updated.

