Gamecocks’ Top Running Back Cleared To Play In 2025

South Carolina‘s top running back has been cleared by the NCAA to play in 2025, according to his agent. Rahsul Faison – who transferred to Columbia from Utah State – petitioned the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility.

“The University of South Carolina received confirmation today that transfer running back Rahsul Faison has been granted an additional year of eligibility and will be available to compete in the 2025 season,” a statement from the school noted.

That’s a huge boost for head coach Shane Beamer‘s team, which enters the upcoming campaign ranked No. 13 nationally.

“I applaud the NCAA for looking at all of the facts in Rahsul Faison’s appeal and making the right decision today,” Gamecock athletics director Jeremiah Donati added in a post on X. “He has been patiently waiting for this decision, and we share in his excitement to have one more year of eligibility and be a member of our football team this year.

Faison, 25, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, originally enrolled at Marshall in 2019 but did not play for the Thundering Herd. He also did not play at Lackawanna College the following year, earning his first playing time in 2022 at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.

Faison’s first taste of FBS football came in 2023 and 2024 at Utah State, where he rushed for 1,845 yards on 316 carries in two seasons – scoring 13 touchdowns. Faison also caught 33 passes for another 151 yards during his two years with the Aggies. During his final season in Logan, Utah, the 6-foot, 218-pound tailback was a second-team All-Mountain West Conference performer.

South Carolina’s projected depth chart has Faison slotting in as the starting tailback in its season opening contest against Virginia Tech this coming Sunday (August 31, 2025) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. He is expected to be spelled by graduate student Oscar Adaway III, who ran for 295 yards and three touchdowns last season backing up Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. Adaway also caught fifteen passes for 145 yards in his first season in Columbia.

Expectations are high for Beamer in his fifth season in Columbia. The Gamecocks are 29-22 through his first four campaigns, including a 15-17 mark against conference opponents, a 1-2 record in bowl games and a 2-2 mark against arch-rival Clemson (which begins the upcoming season ranked No. 4 nationally). Beamer was given a massive raise and contract extension in January – pushing his annual base salary to more than $8.15 million .

Sunday’s game, which will be televised nationally by ESPN, is the second of two ACC-SEC Aflac Kickoff contests. Oddsmakers have installed South Carolina as an eight-point favorite over the Hokies, with ESPN’s matchup predictor giving the Gamecocks a 70.9% chance of victory.

