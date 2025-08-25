‘Earthquake Swarm’ Rattles South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

South Carolina’s Upstate has been rattled by a swarm of small earthquakes, with nearly a dozen such quakes reported in Greenwood County in the past week alone – most occurring only hours apart, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Over the past week, at least ten earthquakes have been recorded in and around Coronaca – an unincorporated community located approximately seven miles east of Greenwood. The most recently reported quakes occurred on Sunday night and Monday morning (August 24 and 25, 2025), per the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

So far in 2025, South Carolina has recorded 25 earthquakes – with the latest flurry marking Greenwood’s first seismic activity since October 2024, when nine tremors rattled Coronaca area over a six-day stretch.

The first series of tremors surfaced on August 18, 2025 when a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 11:30 p.m. EDT in Coronaca – followed by a 1.7 magnitude earthquake less than four hours later at 3:08 a.m. EDT. The next day (August 20, 2025), a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Ware Shoals at 8:55 p.m. EDT, according to the USGS.

These quakes were all classified as “micro” to “minor” on the Richter scale, meaning they were felt slightly – if at all – by humans and caused no damage to structures.

Just three days later, eight earthquakes shook the Coronaca area on Saturday (August 23, 2025) with seven of them occurring overnight – two of which were separated by six minutes shortly after midnight and reached magnitudes of 2.9 and 3.0 .

The latter of those two tremors fell within the Richter scale’s definition of a “slight” quake – or seismic activity which is often felt by people but, as with minor quakes, rarely causes damage.

Over the next few hours, the USGS reported that additional earthquakes were confirmed in the area about 75 miles west of Columbia, having magnitudes as high as 2.5 on the Richter scale.

Per SCDNR, the two earthquakes that struck Greenwood on Sunday reached magnitudes of 1.51 and 1.81 – followed by the most recent earthquake that occurred on Monday at 1:51 a.m. with a 2.0 magnitude and specific coordinates of 34.289°N 82.112°W. Prior to this Greenwood series, the latest Palmetto State earthquake was confirmed on August 9, 2025 in Myrtle Beach with a 1.75 magnitude, according to SCDNR.

South Carolina is one of the most seismically active states on the east coast – with most of its quakes occurring in the coastal plain where underlying rock formations are “very faulted or broken up from the break-up of the plates,” according to the S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD).

“These cracks in the deep rocks mean that this area of the plate is weak,” the agency noted (.pdf). “If pressure is exerted on the edge of the plate, some of these faults/breaks will allow the rocks to move.”

South Carolina had a confirmed 30 earthquakes in 2024, two more than the recorded 28 that occurred in 2023. Fortunately, with one exception, the Palmetto State has been spared from significant damage and loss of life related to earthquakes.

That exception? The earthquake which struck Charleston, S.C. at approximately 9:50 p.m. on August 31, 1886. With an initial shock lasting longer than a minute, the quake had an estimated magnitude of between 6.9 and 7.3 and was felt over 2.5 million square miles. At least sixty people perished in the ensuing disaster, which did an estimated $200 million of damage, after adjusting for inflation.

Charleston residents survey the damage following an earthquake which rocked the city on August 31, 1886. (USGS Library)

“Earthquakes can happen anywhere in South Carolina, and they often occur without warning,” SCEMD director Kim Stenson noted in a statement released by his agency. “There are many fault lines under our feet, and we want every household to be informed, prepared, and resilient before the next event.”

Stenson urged South Carolinians to review SCEMD’s earthquake guide (.pdf) to learn how to prepare their home, create an emergency plan and stay safe during and after an earthquake.

“Preparedness is key,” Stenson said. “Taking a few simple steps today can make a big difference when an earthquake happens.”

FITSNews will continue to report on whether or not this series of earthquakes continues in Greenwood, as well as any other seismic systems that emerge across the Palmetto State.

S.C. EARTHQUAKE GUIDE…

(SCEMD)

