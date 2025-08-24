South Carolina Legislature Targets ‘Independent’ Judiciary… Again

Powerful lawyer-legislators seek to remove independent justice and replace him with one of their own…

South Carolina’s all-powerful legislative branch of government is once again targeting the state’s ostensibly “separate but equal” judiciary – hoping to remove a supreme court justice who blocked a legislative pay hike and forced lawmakers to rewrite a controversial abortion statute.

Whom are they hoping to replace him with? One of their own, of course…

The interminably incestuous interference of lawmakers with the “independent” interpretation of the laws they pass is escalating, according to a report filed last week by John Monk of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper. Per Monk, associate supreme court justice John Few is in line to face multiple challengers this coming spring in his bid for reelection – including a challenge from former S.C. House speaker Jay Lucas.

Sources familiar with the current whip count on this race tell us it is Lucas’ race to lose – with the powerful former speaker enjoying the support of key lawyer-legislators in the S.C. General Assembly who decide which candidates become judges (and which don’t).

Would-be candidates have until 12:00 p.m. EDT on Monday (August 25, 2025) to submit their paperwork to seek the seat – with the legislature scheduled to vote on a slate of approved candidates on March 4, 2026. That’s just days before House members file paperwork for their own reelection bids in what is shaping up to be a contentious partisan primary session.

Few’s current ten-year term ends on July 31, 2026, which is when his successor would take office in the event he is defeated by Lucas.

Lucas’ bid to oust Few has revived long-standing concerns about the undue influence powerful lawyer-legislators and their allies wield over the Palmetto State’s judicial selection process. It has also exposed the impotence of recently adopted “judicial selection reform.”

FITSNews has written for years on the need to remove the corrupt, corrosive and anti-competitive meddling of lawyer-legislators and their trial lawyer allies. This banner has been taken up in the last few years by handful of principled prosecutors, conservative lawmakers and, most recently, by businessman Rom Reddy‘s DOGESC movement.

“There has to be a very clear separation of powers,” Reddy said during a recent interview with our media outlet.

Unfortunately, there is no separation of powers in South Carolina… as the lawyer-legislator jihad against Few capably demonstrates. And no separation of powers means there are no checks – and no balances – on legislative control.

RELATED | NANCY MACE PUSHES JUDICIAL REFORM

Longtime court watchers told us they feared Few’s removal from office would continue a terrible precedent.

“I hate to see judges taken out because of their opinion,” one veteran Palmetto judicial observer told FITSNews. “That will have a chilling effect on every judge who has to make an unpopular decision.”

One of Monk’s sources said something very similar, arguing judges would be “scared to death” of the threat of legislative removal from office – which, according to the source, would be “bad for the judiciary.”

The move would also be incredibly costly to South Carolina taxpayers.

If elected, Lucas would only be able to serve three years of a ten-year term owing to the Palmetto State’s mandatory retirement age for judges. He would, however, be eligible for a massive payout from the S.C. Retirement System (SCRS) – putting taxpayers on the hook for annual payments of 80% of his judicial salary of $233,606 .

Few would be able to serve nearly all of a new ten-year term – and is line to become the state’s next chief justice in the event he wins reelection to the bench.

Count on FITSNews to keep close tabs on the upcoming judicial elections and the ongoing battle to belatedly fix the way judges are chosen in the Palmetto State.

