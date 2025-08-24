Active Shooter Reported On South Carolina Campus

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An active shooter incident was reported on the campus of the University of South Carolina on Sunday afternoon (August 24, 2025).

An alert from the school sent at approximately 6:37 p.m. EDT noted the presence of an “active shooter at Thomas Cooper Library on Columbia campus.” A follow-up alert described the suspect being sought by police as a “six foot white male wearing black pants.”

“Avoid the area,” the alert added. “Evacuate the area or seek safe shelter and barricade yourself in a safe area as necessary until further notice. Defend yourself if you encounter the suspect. Obey public safety officials’ commands.”

Officers of the USC police department claimed a suspect was “still in the area” of the library, which is located at 1322 Greene Street in heart of the historic campus.

Less than an hour after the initial alert was sent, however – at 7:10 p.m. EDT – the school posted a notification which indicated there was “no eviden(ce) of an active shooter at this time.”

“Police are searching,” the follow-up alert noted. “Please continue to shelter in place until there is an all clear.”

Videos posted to social media showed a white male wearing black shorts and a short-sleeve olive shirt on a crosswalk near the library. The individual, who appeared to be a student, was carrying something in his left arm which resembled a weapon.

The entire campus was immediately locked down in the aftermath of the alert- which was issued just five days after classes commenced for the fall 2025 semester.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

